Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rooftop Garden & Seeds Guide

Like Fallen Order’s terrarium system, Survivor showcases its own planting mechanics with a wider variety of colorful greenery. Each plot can be expanded over time, bringing more life to the planet Koboh. So, if you want a better understanding of this feature, here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Rooftop Garden.

How to Unlock Rooftop Garden in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Players can unlock the Rooftop Garden by completing the objective, Check on Mantis, in Chapter 3: A New Home. Therefore, if you haven’t reached this point in the main storyline, you’ll need to advance further to gain access to this site.

Once you board the ship and catch up with your friends, you’ll immediately get a prompt about the gardening mechanic and gain access to Zee’s Shop in Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Rooftop Garden in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To get to the Rooftop Garden on planet Koboh, you must enter Pyloon’s Salon and make your way to the second floor. From there, players can find a door directly in front of the fish tank, leading them to the garden area.

You’ll get a brief tutorial about the Rooftop Garden’s seeds, where you can plant and grow crops with the collected resources you’ve acquired around the map. Players can also make a shortcut to the area by cutting a rope near one of the plots.

How to Get Seeds in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Before we get into the gardening process, you’ll need some seeds, also known as Seeds Pods, to plant first. These items can be found in bushes with glowing orbs around them, and you must slash them with your lightsaber to collect them.

Players can look around areas filled with greenery, like Swindler’s Wash in Koboh, and slash any bushes with the illuminated particles. It’s also recommended to look out for these items while progressing in the main story since you’ll often come across these bushes. Additionally, you can unlock a plant icon map upgrade to make the process easier after you’ve expanded your garden further.

Gardening in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Explained

You can plant the seeds you’ve collected on any available plots in the Rooftop Garden. While some don’t require much space, other plants will need more room to grow through Large Plots.

You can design the garden to your liking by placing different-sized plants in the plot, whether it be small or large. To restructure this area, you can remove unwanted resources through the ‘Weed’ interaction. Players can also select the ‘Plants’ tab to keep track of their progress, providing them with a current duration in the seed’s growing stage.

Those who want to expand their plot must recruit the gardener, who won’t be available until Chapter 3.

How to Recruit the Gardener in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The gardener, Pili Walde, can be found during the Reach Pilgrim’s Sanctuary main objective in Chapter 3 (the second time you’ll travel to Jedha.) All you have to do is follow the primary pathway to this task until you reach the Blustery Mesa.

By the end of this destination, players will find Pili inside a cave marked with a flag.

To recruit the gardener, you must talk to Pili, and she will permanently stay in Koboh to help you with this mechanic. If you have any questions about the seeds, you can ask her about them after planting them, giving you intel for your Databank.

That does it for our guide on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Rooftop Garden. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to find Datadiscs.

