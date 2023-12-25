Spiritfarer: Zipline Ability Location

Abilities are crucial to ensuring you find everything you can in Spiritfarer, but trying to track them down sans-help can leave you lost and confused. That’s why we’re here to help you along with a guide on what the location of the Zipline ability is in Spiritfarer.

What the Location of the Zipline Ability Is in Spiritfarer

Image Source: Thunder Lotus Games

To cut right to the chase, the Zipline ability is the third ability you can acquire in Spiritfarer and can be found on Nordweiler.

Located in the Northern sector of the map, Nordweiler is located at the coordinates -3 x, 185 y and is only accessible once you’ve upgraded your ship to the Ice Breaker level at Albert’s Shipyard. Its shrine is easy enough to find, as you’ll pass it if you wish to explore the entire town.

Like with other shrines, the Nordweiler shrine will cost you two Obols to activate and unlock its abilities. These are obtained by bringing Spirits aboard your ship, so if you’re short, explore the world for any Spirits you may not have recruited yet.

Once you have the necessary Obols, use them at the shrine and the Zipline ability will be yours.

How to Use the Zipline Ability

As for how you use the Zipline ability in Spiritfarer, it’s fairly intuitive.

Whenever you come across a line that looks like it’s shining and connects to another point above or below you, you can line yourself up with it and then press up on the D-Pad to activate your Zipline. This will send you Ziplining in whatever direction you’re facing, and will allow you to reach otherwise inaccessible platforms.

Hopefully, this cleared up what the location of the Zipline ability is in Spiritfarer. For more on the game, check out some of our other guides on topics like how to get Silk and how to get Spirit Flowers.