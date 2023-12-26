Spiritfarer: How to Get Bounce Ability

Today, we're here to walk you through how to get the Bounce ability in Spiritfarer with a detailed and comprehensive guide on the subject.

Spiritfarer is a deeper game than it may appear to be at first, with a variety of abilities, mechanics and such to unlock. One ability in particular can be a challenge to figure out how to get though, and that’s why we’re here to walk you through how to get the Bounce ability in Spiritfarer.

How to Get the Bounce Ability in Spiritfarer

Image Source: Thunder Lotus Games

To get the Bounce ability in Spiritfarer, you’ll need to have progressed your ship to its Rock Destroyer form and have at least two Obols in your possession.

While certain towns and areas will be open to you from the get-go, others will be walled off by obstacles you can’t overcome without certain upgrades to your ship. Oxbury, the town located at 233 x, 18 y, that contains the Bounce ability shrine, is one such example of the latter, and can only be reached after upgrading your ship to its fourth tier so you can breach rocky barriers.

To obtain this upgrade, head to Albert’s Shipyard and scroll down to the Ship Improvements tab. The Rock Destroyer upgrade will be the fourth available upgrade in this chain and you first have to obtain Double Jump, Glide, and Zipline abilities before going for the Bounce.

These are the necessary resources for upgrading the Bounce ability in Spiritfarer.

1,700 Glims;

10 Aluminum Ingots;

8 Marble ore;

6 Fireglow;

2 Spirit Flowers.

Most of these resources can be found in areas past ice barriers, so if you haven’t explored these regions yet, take some time to explore islands, harvest wreckage from ships, and otherwise progress quests that may lead you to resource-heavy locales.

How to Use the Bounce Ability in Spiritfarer

As for how you use the Bounce ability in Spiritfarer, it’s fairly intuitive. This ability enables Stella to jump on various objects in order to reach the highest spots, such as buildings.

Whenever you happen upon a bouncy surface like a stretched tarp or umbrella, you can boost how high you bounce off it by pressing the X button on PlayStation 4, the A button on Xbox One or the B Button on the Nintendo Switch right as it’s launching you up.

Continuing to nail the timing will bounce you higher and higher, allowing you to reach otherwise inaccessible high areas scattered throughout the game’s islands so that you can gain new treasures, unlock new puzzles, and meet new Spirits.

That’s all there is to know about how to get the Bounce Ability in Spiritfarer. For more on the game, check out our guides on other topics like how to play the guitar and how to get glass.

Related: Spiritfarer Multiplayer, Explained on Gamepur