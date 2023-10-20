Spider-Man 2 Level Cap Explained: How to Level Up Fast & Reach Max Level

Like most modern games these days, Insomniac’s web-slinging sequel employs a leveling system that allows players to build their Spidey how they see fit. Of course, not all quests and activities are created equal. So, for those who’re wondering how to level up fast and reach max level in Spider-Man 2, here’s what you need to know.

What Is the Max Level Cap?

To cut a long story short: the max level cap in Spider-Man 2 is Level 60, and each time you level up, you earn yourself a skill point which can be spent on upgrades within your skill trees. On top of this, you’ll need to reach certain levels to unlock specific suits in the game.

Best Ways to Level Up Quickly

Interestingly, Spider-Man 2’s XP rewards scale with the main missions as you progress further into the story, meaning they’ll progressively hand out more XP as you continue to level up.

However, the best ways to level up quickly is to do a combination of the following:

Complete main missions

Complete side missions like collecting Spider-bots, Prowler Stashes, and Hunter Blinds

Stop random street crimes

It’s important to note that the last suggestion is particularly effective, as there are an unlimited amount of random crimes to stop in the game and a new one spawn every few minutes. For each one you stop, you’ll net yourself between 500-1,000 XP, and these only take a few minutes to accomplish. You can also increase the total amount of XP you earn by completing the combat challenges tied to them, which range from perfect dodging enemy attacks to webbing foes to surfaces.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

As a result, we’d highly recommend grinding these random street crimes as they’re quick, fairly easy, and offer plenty of XP as a reward.

Is There a Reward for Reaching Max Level?

Yes, there is indeed a reward for reaching max level in Spider-Man 2.

In addition to gaining access to all of the game’s level-restricted suits, you’ll also unlock a Silver trophy called Amazing. This will bring you one step closer to acquiring the game’s Platinum Trophy, which is fairly easy to get compared to other games out there.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to level up fast and reach the max level in Spider-Man 2. For more, head on down to our related coverage below. And for everything else, you’re in safe hands here at Twinfinite.