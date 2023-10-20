Just when you think you’ve stopped it all, there’s always another crime creeping around the corner. That is, at least when you’re swinging around New York City as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. But what if you’re just looking to kill a little time in between missions? Or, maybe you’re just hunting for some extra XP. Whatever the case may be, we’re here to tell you how to spawn crimes in Spider-Man 2.

Spawning Crimes in Spider-Man 2

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

There are a couple of different ways to prompt criminal activity in Spider-Man 2, but first it’s important to know what you’re looking for. Whenever a crime appears, it’ll present itself as a red triangle with an exclamation point. Given that there are a lot of distractions throughout the game, it’s nice to have a distinct, sudden alert.

Yet if you’re experiencing a lull (and given my experience with Spider-Man games, that’s rare), there are easy fixes. One way is to swing around New York while spamming the right joystick. Doing this enhances Spidey’s map, allowing him to see far-away objects such as photo-ops, collection items, and other side tasks. Eventually, another crime will present itself.

If that isn’t working quickly enough for you, you can always speed things up by fast traveling to available locations. Once you re-appear, it should only take a few seconds until there’s a crime in your area. Sometimes, it’ll be one you’ve already completed. Other times, it may be the first crime you encounter upon entering a new district. So whether you’re on your way to a mission, swinging just for fun, or even just out looking for another one of Marko’s Memories, crime is all around you. Aren’t video games fun?

That’s all you need to know about how to spawn crimes, but don’t let this be the end of your adventure. Keep an eye on Twinfinite for continued coverage of our favorite web-slinger, and be sure to check out our full Spider-Man 2 review.