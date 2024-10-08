Sonic Speed Simulator Trello Link (October 2024)

If you’re a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog and like going fast, then this game is definitely for you. But if you want to find out everything about it, then you might want the Sonic Speed Simulator Trello link. By accessing the Trello board, you will find a treasure trove of information, so keep reading to find out how to do it.

What is the Sonic Speed Simulator Trello Link?

At the time of writing, there is no Sonic Speed Simulator Trello board available. This was last checked on October 8, 2024.

Naturally, there is no need to worry, as fans or the creators might be working on one already. And also, even better news, the lack of a Trello board doesn’t mean you will be left without information, as there are more resources for you to look at.

Sonic Speed Simulator Discord and Wiki Link

Click here to access the Sonic Speed Simulator Wiki. In this Wiki you will find a very good amount of information about the game, starting from all the free characters and also those available for purchase, with detailed stats and information.

But that’s not all, as you will find information on mounts and abilities that can be unlocked by leveling up or completing specific tasks. There is also information on trails and pets that you can collect through the game. Finally, you can also access a page dedicated to codes, so you can get free rewards as well.

Still, if you can’t find the answer to a specific question, we would recommend joining the Sonic Speed Simulator Discord server. With 10k users, we are sure that you will be able to find answers to your questions or can also report bugs or issues that you have found while playing the game.

