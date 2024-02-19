Sims Mobile: How to Age Toddler to Child

The mobile version of The Sims brings plenty of the beloved features from the main entries in the series, including being able to get married, having kids, and watching them grow old. So, to expand your family, here’s how to age a toddler to a child in The Sims Mobile.

Recommended Videos

Aging Up a Toddler in Sims Mobile

To age up a baby to a toddler or a toddler to a child in The Sims Mobile, you need to wait for the blue birthday cake icon to appear in a speech bubble above their heads and tap it. This can vary in time, but more often than not a baby can turn to a toddler within 24 hours. However, in some cases, you may need to wait a few days in order for it to work.

You can also ‘Age Up’ your Sims via the Traits tab as an alternative method. Plus, Simmers can even host a birthday party to kick off this new milestone for their family.

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Unfortunately, the Sims Mobile does not feature any cheats like most entries in the franchise, so you’ll need to rely on time to progress your family’s age.

Those who haven’t had a baby yet must reach level 11 to unlock the character. In return, you’ll receive two baby-related quests shortly after this achievement. Once you’ve got the bassinet from the catalog, you’ll then be able to tap on it and have a baby. Now, all we need to do is start getting the Sim to grow up!

The rest of the aging-up process works the same, so you’ll definitely become familiar with it in no time.

That does it for our guide on how to age up a toddler to a child in Sims Mobile. For more content, be sure to check out our picks for games like The Sims.