How to Fix Sims Mobile Not Loading (Android & iOS)

The Sims Mobile is finally officially out on both Android and iOS devices. No longer constrained to PC, consoles, or to playing The Sims Free Play, with Sims Mobile you can interact with other real players, throw parties, build relationships, get married and more of the usual Sims fare. However, if you’re here, you’re probably having a hard time with The Sims Mobile not loading. This could be happening for a number of different reasons that we may, or may not be able to solve. Let’s break down some of the most common issues though for each platform and hopefully, that helps you.

How to Fix The Sims Mobile not loading on Android and iOS

Sadly, if it happens to be an issue on EA’s end, there’s really nothing you can do other than just wait it out. At the time of updating this post, it appears as though it is indeed an EA server issue. According to the EA Help Twitter account, there are issues with EA’s online services. This may prevent players from being able to connect to online modes, buy games or log in to their accounts.

Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2023

There’s no word yet on when this will be fixed, over two hours after EA first reported the problem, but with a bit of luck we won’t have to wait too much longer.

You can rule out any other possibilities though by checking out the below steps. If none of that works either, feel free to leave a comment with what specifically you’re seeing so we can try and help you.

How to Fix The Sims Mobile Not Loading on Android:

Obviously, make sure that you’re connected to the internet in some way (either through Wi-Fi or data). Make sure that you’re running the latest version of Android. Older version may not be able to run the game properly. Enter your settings and look for “System Updates” (it may be hiding under “About Phone”) Select that and see if you have any updates that you still need to download and get those installed. Ensure that The Sims Mobile is updated properly. Go to My Games & Apps, and see if the game requires an update. If you have a lot of apps open, close them to preserve memory that might be slowing down your phone and making it difficult for The Sims Mobile to launch properly. Go to Recent Apps and X anything out that you don’t need open. If The Sims Mobile or your screen is frozen. Try doing a hard reset of your phone. Hold the power and volume down button until the phone shuts off. Clear your phone’s cache by opening your settings, going to Apps & Notifications, clicking The Sims Mobile and then go to storage and finally clear cache. As a last resort, if that nothing else works, try deleting and reinstalling the app.

How to Fix The Sims Mobile Not Loading on iOS:

Again, make sure that you’re connected to the internet in some way (either through Wi-Fi or data). Just like the Android version, make sure that you’re running the latest version of iOS. Older versions may not be able to run the game properly. Enter your settings go to General and then check and see if there is a notification for a software update. Check that the game is updated properly. Go to the iPhone’s App Store, go to Updates on the bottom right and tap the update for The Sims Mobile. If you have a lot of iPhone apps open, close them to preserve memory that might be slowing down your phone and making it difficult for The Sims Mobile to launch properly. Double tap the home button and swipe up and away any other apps that are open (you can also close and restart the game this way as well). If the game is stuck, frozen, or just won’t load still, try hard restarting the phone. Hold the side button and the volume down button to force your iPhone to shut down As a last resort, if that nothing else works, try deleting and reinstalling the app.

