Sims 4 Urban Homage & Party Essentials Kits Release Time Countdown

The two latest kits for The Sims 4 are dropping soon to bring 90s party vibes to your game. Urban Homage is full of retro fashions while Party Essentials will liven up even the smallest house party in The Sims! Find out below how long you will have to wait to get your hands on Sims 4 Urban Homage and Party Essentials with our release time countdown.

Sims 4 New Urban Homage & Party Homage Kits Countdown

The Sims 4 two new kits — Urban Homage and Party Essentials — are due for release on April 18, 2024. Each kit will cost $4.99 and will be available to purchase for PC/Mac, PlayStation and Xbox One/Series X|S.

Image Source: EA Games

The two kits will have everything you need to spruce up your wardrobe and throw the most epic party your neighbourhood has ever seen. The Urban Homage kit brings a splash of color and some perfect 90s and early 00s vibes. The kit takes inspiration from what you might have seen on many British RnB groups back in the late 90s. Urban Homage will include beautiful bold prints, layered jewellery, colored headscarves, and much more.

If you love to throw a party for your Sims then you will need Party Essentials. This brand-new kit includes a disco ball, colorful decorations to mix and match, and even a fog machine! Party Essentials is perfect for the smallest get-together or a huge celebration! Set up the lights, streamers, and balloons and don’t forget to hire a caterer for your special day.

Now you have what you need to throw a super fashionable party in The Sims 4! For more Sims fun check out our list of every available expansion pack. Or take our fun quiz and find out how you would die if you were in The Sims.

