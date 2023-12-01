Although The Sims 4 has been present in the hearts and souls of all players for more than nine years, the developers do not intend to stop there. As such, there’s a new expansion pack on the way, called For Rent. Find out when the Sims 4 For Rent release time countdown in this guide. We’ll also explore what will be available to all of the residents of The Sims world.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack releases on December 7, 2023.

EA announced this back on November 2, 2023. The news pleasantly surprised the large fanbase, since they didn’t expect a new DLC before the end of 2023. That’s also the second DLC released in 2023 because the previous one, The Horse Ranch expansion pack, was published this summer.

Players who purchase this expansion pack will get a brand new Night Market added to the game. Here, you can buy various items to help you throughout your Sim’s lifespan. There will be a ton of new recipes included, plus the option to open your own business at the Night Market event.

Image Source: Maxis

But that’s not all that’s new. In Sims 4 For Rental, you’ll be able to customize your houses into homes for multiple families with the help of new property management options. Also, you can now build shared spaces where you can hang out with your Sim friends.

EA has announced that anyone who buys the For Rent expansion between November 2, 2023, and January 18, 2024 will gets three time-limited items for Build Mode. These are the Peak Freshness Fruit Basket, Streetside Stars Shade, and Quick Treats Grill.

That’s all on the Sims 4 For Rent release time countdown. For even more on the game, be sure to browse our guides below.