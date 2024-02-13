Sims 4 Update Vitiligo Skin: What’s New in February 2024 Patch?

Another update from the Sims Delivery Express has arrived to expand your CAS customization. We’re here to break down all the new content you can expect from The Sims 4 February 2024 update, featuring an all-new skin feature.

After many years of players asking for a new skin feature, The Sims 4 has officially introduced the Vitiligo CAS skin. The new update is available for all ages, showcasing various patterns, patch placements, and shades. In return, players can explore 61 Vitiligo variants in the Create a Sim Skin Detail section.

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Sims Delivery Express is completely free for all users, as it is featured as a base game update.

Vitiligo CAS Details

Once in CAS, you can adjust the patches on your Sim’s legs, arms, lower torso, upper torso, and face. The Vitiligo patterns come in all shapes and sizes, which can be customized at any point in your Sim’s life. Even if you have designed a skin during their early stages, you can still change them later on or keep them the way they are.

To further increase the game’s realism, Maxis Studios has collaborated with supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow. In a Dream Home exclusive video, she shows off her glamourous house in The Sims 4 and how important it is to see Vitiligo skins in-game.

You can even download her Dream Home in the Sims Gallery and take on the role of this notable icon with the Winnie-inspired Sim.

If you are still wondering what to expect with Vitiligo, Maxis Studios has answered various questions in the post. First, we learn that the skin detail will not affect gameplay as the Birthmarks do. You also can’t choose the exact color of Sim’s Vitiligo since it primarily ties into the skin tone. So, those who want to change the color must customize the hue and tone of their character’s skin to do so.

Body types can impact the Vitiligo patterns, but it does not alter any Body Hair color. Furthermore, it should be noted that Birthmarks are the only details that can’t be layered with the new skin. It’s because they both have similar mechanics and designs in the tech process.

That covers everything you need to know about The Sims 4 February 2024 update. For more content, be sure to check out the best Sims 4 challenges to experience a whole new side of the game.