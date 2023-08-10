Should You Use Bitter Divorce to Revive Mayrina’s Husband in BG3? All Choice Outcomes, Explained

Congratulations! After a hard-fought battle, you overcame the Baldur’s Gate 3 boss fight with Auntie Ethel and obtained a special staff that can bring Mayrina’s Husband Connor back to life. Given what you’ve seen of Ethel’s work though, it’s suspect whether or not Mayrina will get what she desires. As such, you’d like an answer to the question: Should you use Bitter Divorce to revive Mayrina’s husband in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mayrina’s Husband Choice: Outcomes and Consequences of Using Bitter Divorce, Explained

While there isn’t really a good option for dealing with Mayrina’s Husband in Baldur’s Gate 3, using Bitter Divorce does seem to lead to better outcomes and rewards in the short-term.

Whereas breaking the staff leaves Mayrina furious with you and closes the book on her questline, using the staff results in her being a bit more hopeful about bringing Connor back. Should you give the staff to her, she’ll take Connor to Baldur’s Gate to search for a cure and will be glad to have her husband back by her side in some way, shape, or form. Your journal then hints that you might meet them again in later acts of the game.

Likewise, if you choose to keep the staff for yourself, Connor will serve you as an undead minion. He’s pretty weak and delicate, but can still serve as a distraction for enemies in battle for as long as he’s around.

Will Mayrina Forgive You if You Don’t Revive Connor?

With all of this said though, it is hinted at that Mayrina may have a better outcome if you don’t offer to revive her husband in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should you choose not to tell her about Bitter Divorce, she’ll actually tell you that she’s not ok now but will be with time. She’s also less angry with you than she appeared after Ethel is killed or flees, and doesn’t actively hate you the way she would if she watched you break the staff.

This infers that she can move on with time, and that she no longer believes what Ethel said about her being a bad mother. Likewise, she’ll appear to hold you in higher regard given you helped to save her from Ethel’s grasp.

Nothing is concretely confirmed or shown though, as her quest doesn’t advance and complete until you use Bitter Divorce. With this in mind, it’s only really viable if you have no problem leaving a quest unfinished in your journal and are willing to fill in the blanks of what happens next in the couple’s storyline.

Consider these factors, and decide for yourself whether or not to use Bitter Divorce to revive Mayrina’s husband in Baldur’s Gate 3.

