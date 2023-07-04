Should You Let Ember Pass or Fail in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

During the Trial and Error side quest in Final Fantasy 16, you have to administer a test for a Cursebreaker recruit named Ember. Although the young man will fulfill the objective, he will also fail to defend himself against a monster, requiring Clive to save him. At the end of the mission, you must decide whether or not Ember deserves passing marks.

Does Ember Deserve Passing Marks in FF16?

Like other choices in the game, your decision won’t affect the outcome of the side quest. Regardless of your choice to pass or fail Ember, everyone will agree the new recruit deserves a second chance to prove himself.

For example, if you decide to pass Ember, Nazaire will remark that the young man is a liability without someone watching his back. Otto will then interrupt, saying that people can learn to be brave in the face of danger, but the ability to be a good scout cannot be developed. In the end, Nazaire will concede and agree to give Ember another trial.

The side quest will be marked as complete once you end the conversation. As a reward for your help, you will receive 7,200 XP, 800 Gil, and 40 Renown. You will also obtain the Breath of Lightning accessory, which can reduce the cooldown time of Ramuh’s Pile Drive skill.

Letting Ember pass or fail is not the only decision you must take in Final Fantasy 16. For example, during the Cut from the Cloth side quest, Hortense will ask which color you prefer after you bring her some linen from the Northreach market. Although the decision won’t affect the main story, it is still a nice flavor dialogue that lets you interact with other characters.

