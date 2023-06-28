Which Cloth Should You Choose in Final Fantasy 16?

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Cut from the Cloth side quest showcases a series of objectives that mandate you to search for garments around the realm. Later down the line, you’ll need to decide what items to pick for the Hideaway residents, which can be challenging to determine. So, if you aren’t sure which cloth to choose in Final Fantasy 16, we’ll explain each option.

Which Cloth Is Most to Your Liking FF16 Decision Guide

When Hortense asks you to pick out a cloth in Final Fantasy 16, it doesn’t necessarily matter which one you choose, as each decision will produce the same scenario. So, regardless if you select black embroidered linen, white continental silk, or lush red velvet options, you’ll unlock the same dialogue scene and item reward no matter what.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The gift you’ll acquire from Hortense, known as “Steelsilk,” is a standard piece of material used for crafting, and you may have already obtained the resource from previous adventures. Nonetheless, players can utilize it with the Hideaway’s Blacksmith, including the Goldwork Sash +1, Dark Sash +1, and Wolfskin Sash +1.

You can check in with the Patron’s Whisper shortly after to receive rewards for completing multiple side quests. Players can also discover more objectives through the Alliant Reports to help other Valisthea residents.

With the Cut from the Cloth side quest choice out of the way, you can help out the Hideaway even more by finding the Griffin for the Hunt missions. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below for additional Final Fantasy 16 content.

About the author

