Shakes and Fidget Private Servers – How to Make & Join

Looking to get into Shakes and Fidget private servers? When playing the fantasy-inflected idle RPG, there’s every chance you’ll want to do so with a bit less outside interference. Other players don’t play a huge role as you build your own fortress and do battle in the arena, but it would be fun to dive in with just friends. Let’s get into it!

How to Join Private Servers in Shakes and Fidget

At the time of writing, there is no legitimate way to join private servers in Shakes and Fidget. While there is a server browser you can alter every time you make a new character, there’s no native toggle for private servers.

If your main motivation for wanting a private server is to ensure you can get into the same world as friends, that won’t be a problem. There are plenty of servers based on each region, broken down by continent rather than country. When making a character, on the Name tab you can choose your world. As long as you pick the same one as a buddy, you’ll be able to play together.

That said, traditional private servers aren’t an option in-game.

How to Make a Private Server

While the menus of Shakes and Fidget don’t give you the opportunity to make a private server, some players within the community have found a workaround. Fan forums are littered with players who have parsed existing server code to create their own private servers. Since this could well function in breach of the game’s Code of Conduct, you’ll need to scope those out yourself if you want to find them.

Either way, those fan-produced private servers can’t be adopted by you to craft your own one, so they’re only really useful if you’re part of the existing Shakes and Fidget community and want to play with other diehards.

As such, official first-party private server support remains an unknown in Shakes and Fidget. All we can do is hope that the devs will add it in the future, so be sure to keep tabs on the game’s X page.

