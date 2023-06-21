Are There Roll the Dice Codes? Answered

Image Source: Roblox

Out of the many bonkers and wacky things you can do on Roblox, rolling dice to beat other opponents seems like a decent way to kill some time. Fortunately, there’s more to the experience than just casting a die as you can also upgrade your spotty cubes, too. But for those who are looking to gain an advantage, you may be wondering whether there are any Roll the Dice codes in Roblox? Unfortunately, at the moment, there are no active in-game codes. Apologies, as that’s probably not what you want to hear!

Why Are There No Roll the Dice Codes?

As we confirmed up top, there are currently no working codes in Roll the Dice. This is likely because the game is still fairly new as it only launched a few months ago. What’s interesting, however, is that there is a way to redeem codes in-game.

As a result, we think there’s a very good chance that codes will inevitably be added to the title, though there is currently no concrete timeline for when that will happen. That being said, as soon as codes have been added, we’ll make sure to update this guide to help keep you up to speed.

What Would the Codes Reward?

In the event that codes do get added, they’ll likely offer players free boosts or items like the following:

Free Gems

Free Auto Rolls

Increased Max Rolls

Increased Roll Cooldown

Increased Dice Luck

Increase the chance of getting a Golden Dice

Increase the chance of getting a Diamond Dice

How to Redeem Codes

Even though there are no valid codes in the game, there is a code redemption system in place. So, if you’re wondering how to redeem codes for when they arrive in the future, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Firstly, launch Roll the Dice on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Shop’ button on the left side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Scroll down to the ‘Renee Codes’ section and in the text box, copy and paste a code.

Lastly, hit the green ‘Redeem’ button and the boosts or items will be added to your account.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And just like that, we come to the conclusion of our guide on Roll the Dice codes. For more, here are the latest codes for Bee Swarm Simulator as well as what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. As always, feel free to take a peek at our further coverage down below.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts