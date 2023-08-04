Roblox Titan Simulator X Codes (August 2023)

When I need a fun distraction on Roblox, I jump into Titan Simulator X. You can run around various overworlds defeating titans left and right, get stronger, and even hatch eggs for power boosts. If you’re looking for a different kind of boost, then what you need are some Titan Simulator X codes!

All Working Titan Simulator X Codes

As of Aug. 4, 2023, these Roblox codes are still in working order in Titan Simulator x:

Launch: Redeem this code for x500 Wins

In Titan Simulator X, trophies can be used to purchase in-game eggs. These obviously hatch into a variety of different animals, which you can equip for strong Power multipliers. Even with a few common pets, you can greatly increase the amount of damage you do.

All Expired Titan Simulator X Codes

Sadly, you won’t be able to collect these free goodies in Titan Simulator X any more:

Hurray! No codes have expired yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

To collect your free stuff in Titan Simulator X, you have to do it through the in-game shop menu. After logging into Roblox and launching Titan Simulator X, follow along with these steps:

On the top-left side, open the Shop menu. Now, on the right-hand side of the Shop, choose Codes. Select the Redeem button to open the code redemption window. Type in a working code. They aren’t code-sensitive, but it’s best to type the code exactly how we have it listed.

