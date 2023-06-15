Roblox House Construction Tycoon Codes

Image Source: Roblox

It’s a simple pleasure but earning money in a tycoon experience can be really addictive. Fortunately, over on Roblox, there are plenty of them. One that’s proving popular at the moment involves running your very own construction company and building lots of houses. But what if you’re looking for a fast track to success? That’s where we come in. Here are the latest House Construction Tycoon codes in Roblox. Let’s go!

All Working House Construction Tycoon Codes in Roblox

These are all the codes you can use to redeem in-game freebies right now:

1MVISITS – 10K Cash

All Expired Codes

At the moment, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in House Construction Tycoon

Much like many of the Roblox games out there, redeeming codes is super easy. If you’re unsure of how to do it, simply follow the steps below:

Firstly, launch House Construction Tycoon on Roblox.

Next, tap on the blue ‘Codes’ button with a grey tick in the bottom left of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

In the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. Make sure it’s 100% correct as codes in this game are case-sensitive.

Tap on the green ‘Redeem!’ button and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. You’re most welcome!

And just like that, we conclude our guide on all the latest House Construction Tycoon codes in Roblox. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and why we think Purple is hiding in the vents. Alternatively, why not take a peep at our further coverage down below before you go.

