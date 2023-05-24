Roblox Find the Exit Codes

Image Source: Roblox

Roblox is jam-packed with off-kilter experiences that task you with doing the weird and the wonderful. From running away from evil pigs in Piggy to building your very own block of flats in Apartment Tycoon, there’s tonnes to do. One up-and-coming multiplayer title challenges players to escape a locked room by finding the hidden button, and it’s a lot of fun. If you’re wondering what all the Find the Exit codes are in Roblox, then here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it!

All Working Find the Exit Codes

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there are currently no active Find the Exit codes in the game. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news!

All Expired Find the Exit Codes

As you’ve probably already guessed, there are currently no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Interestingly, while there are no codes in the title at the moment, we do know how to redeem them when they arrive. Simply follow these simple steps:

Firstly, launch Find the Exit on Roblox.

Next, click on the green ‘Codes’ button on the left side of the screen.

In the text box, type in a code.

Finally, hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account.

And that’s everything you need to know about what all the Find the Exit codes are in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s the latest codes for Apartment Tycoon and Da Hood. Otherwise, go ahead and take a peek at our related coverage down below before you go.

