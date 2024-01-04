All Apartment Tycoon Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

Updated January 4, 2024 Searched for new codes!

The sheer amount of weird and wonderful experiences that can be found on Roblox is enough to make your head spin. Case in point: one up-and-coming title called Apartment Tycoon tasks players with building an apartment complex as tall as humanly possible while keeping your wee tenants happy at the same time. For those who’re busy building up their humble abodes, you may be wondering what all the Apartment Tycoon codes are in Roblox? With that in mind, let’s get down to business.

All Working Apartment Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes in Apartment Tycoon that you can use to redeem free items in-game:

Release – 10K Cash and 1.5K Gems

– 10K Cash and 1.5K Gems newupdate – 10K Cash and 1K Gems

All Expired Apartment Tycoon Codes in Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Apartment Tycoon.

How to Redeem Codes in Apartment Tycoon on Roblox

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Apartment Tycoon is a cinch. All you need to do is follow these steps:

First, launch Apartment Tycoon on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Redeem’ icon on the bottom left-side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text-box provided, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list of working codes above.

Finally, hit the blue ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that brings us to the end of our guide. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what all the Apartment Tycoon codes are in Roblox. For more, here’s how to find all the markers in Find the Markers. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to take a gander at the links below.