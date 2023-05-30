Roblox Drill Simulator Codes

Image Source: Roblox

Digging with a pickaxe is so last year, darling! Why not dig with a… drill? Yes, that’s right, in Rift Games’ latest mine ’em up, players must grab a drill and start mining for all those valuable minerals. For those who’re curious about all the Drill Simulator codes in Roblox right now, we’ve got all the information you need. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

All Valid Drill Simulator Codes

These are all the working codes you can use to redeem free in-game goodies at the moment:

500Likes – 2 x Win Potions, 1 x Dark Drill

For those wondering, the Dark Drill is an exclusive item that offers an impressive 125 Power off the bat, so it’s really handy for those just starting out or are pretty early in the game. Plus, the Win Potions help — you guessed it! — boost your wins, which is also super useful, too.

All Expired Drill Simulator Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired or inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Drill Simulator Codes

Thankfully, redeeming codes is pretty straightforward. For those who’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Drill Simulator on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the left (highlighted below), which is indicated by an image of a shopping basket.

In the text box, copy and paste a code from the list of working codes above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the boosts and items will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

So, there you go, folks! That’s everything you need to know about all the Drill Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s how to get all the markers in Find the Markers and the latest codes for Mine Wall Simulator. Or alternatively, feel free to peruse the links below before you go.

