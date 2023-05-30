Image Source: Roblox

Since a certain game mined its way into the hearts and minds of gamers back in 2011, digging up minerals has become the big craze. Of course, with such popularity, there was bound to be a wave of titles influenced by Mojang Studios’ phenomenonal success. Enter: Enjoy Games’ Mine Wall Simulator, which is ostensibly a Minecraft clone with the added bonus of collecting pets. For those wondering what the latest Mine Wall Simulator codes are, then you’re in the right place. Let’s get into it!

All Working Mine Wall Simulator Codes

Here are the latest active codes that you can use to redeem in-game goodies:

update – Unlocks New Zone, 10 x Wins

All Expired Codes

Right now, there is only one invalid code that is expired:

RELEASE – Free in-game boost

How to Redeem Codes in Mine Wall Simulator

Fortunately, redeeming codes in-game is easy. For those who’re still having trouble, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Mine Wall Simulator in Roblox.

Next, click on the ‘Codes’ icon on the bottom-right of your screen.

In the text box, copy and paste a code from the list of working codes above.

Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the freebies will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about what the latest Mine Wall Simulator codes are. For more, here are all the Adopt Me pet trade values and the latest codes for Pickaxe Simulator. Or in the meantime, go ahead browse the links below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts