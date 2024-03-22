Whose Prison Complex Infiltration Approach Should You Take in Rise of the Ronin?

Somewhat surprisingly, Rise of the Ronin is a lot more about relationship-building and choice-making than almost anything else – aside from slashing enemies up, that is. It’s a major choice, so here’s the answer to whose prison complex infiltration approach you should take in Rise of the Ronin.

Prison Complex Infiltration Approach Choices

The mission is a key one towards the end of the first major section of Rise of the Ronin’s story. It involves the player character and his allies’ attempt to free Shoin Yoshida from capture.

When chatting about how the crew wants to save him, there are three different opinions. You need to decide which is best to go with. The three choices are:

Take Genzui’s approach – Storming the gate of the prison loudly.

– Storming the gate of the prison loudly. Take Shinsaku’s approach – Fly in using your wingsuit.

– Fly in using your wingsuit. Take Ryoma’s approach – Infiltrate quietly at night.

Much like other choices in the game, all you need to do is select the conversation option you want, and then the next stage of the mission will begin. You’ll be taken to the mission preparation screen to choose the allies you’ll infiltrate the prison with, and what gear to take.

Each Approach Outcome in Rise of the Ronin

As for the missions itself, it is structured like most of the other main story missions in Rise of the Ronin. You make your way through a base of enemies, taking our small groups until you reach the objective.

In all honesty, the approach you take to infiltrating the prison doesn’t change a whole lot. It’s more down to personal taste and what you prefer or think is best for the way the story is playing out.

I went for the all-guns (or swords) blazing approach and attacked right from the front gates, leaving stealth behind. Many of the enemies in the prison still didn’t hear me coming, though, so we clearly weren’t that loud about it.

You will be able to replay the mission later in the Rise of the Ronin story, to see how the three approaches differ, but all it really changes is how you get into the prison complex. The rest of the mission is pretty standard.

Alternatively, you can choose the option of the three that is from the character you most want to please, if you’re working on developing your bond with them as you play.

That’s all there is to know about the prison complex infiltration approach choice. You can also check out our guides on the best ranged weapon in the game, or how to upgrade your max health.

