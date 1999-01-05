Reverse 1999 version 1.5 official artwork.
Image Source: Blue Epoch
Category:
Guides

Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Patch Notes

Tournament arc!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 04:59 am

The Reverse 1999 version 1.5 update arrives in April, bringing a lot of new content to this gacha game. If you want to know what to expect, you can read the full Reverse 1999 1.5 update patch notes right here!

Recommended Videos

What’s New in Reverse 1999 1.5 Update?

Revival! The Uluru Games event artwork.
Image Source: Blue Epoch

New Events

The biggest thing you can expect from the Reverse 1999 1.5 update is the Revival! The Uluru Games event. Vertin and the group will meet a reincarnator, and they will participate in ancient games. This event will start on April 18 and end on May 27.

Here are the games you can play during the Revival! The Uluru Games event:

  • Red Land Trace
  • Companion’s Journey
  • Red Soil Cave

While The Uluru Games will be the biggest event, the 1.5 patch also offers other smaller events:

  • The Game News
  • Blazing RPS Arena
  • Letter from the Attic
  • Collection of Uluru Log-in Event
  • Harvest Season

New Characters & Skins

Desert Flame and Spathodea in Reverse 1999.
Image Source: Blue Epoch

As usual, a new update means new units that you can pull on the limited-time banner. There are four characters that will be released in the Reverse 1999 version 1.5:

  • Spathodea – 6-star – Beast
  • Ezra – 6-star – Star
  • Ulu – 5-star – Mineral
  • Desert Flame – 5-star- Beast

Here are the limited-time banners coming in version 1.5:

  • Phase 1 – April 18 to May 9
    • Spathodea
    • Ulu
    • Dikke
  • Phase 2 – May 9 to 30
    • Ezra Theodore
    • Desert Flannel
    • Satsuki

Besides new units, you can also expect four new skins. For F2P players, you can get one free skin from the event, while two skins are locked behind microtransactions.

  • Tooth Fairy – Paid Shop
  • Pavia – Paid Shop
  • Dikke – 1.5 Battle Pass
  • Darley Clatter – 1.5 Event Skin

Other Changes

Here are other changes you can find in the Reverse 1999 1.5 patch:

  • New Anecdotes:
    • Dikke: April 29 – May 13
    • Erick: May 13 – May 27
  • New Companion Missions:
    • Spathodea – Reunion of Fires
    • Ezra – As the Driven Snow Falls
  • New boss at Mane’s Bulletin.
  • Adds the Leap Over Red Sands theme pack in the Wilderness Shop.
  • Picrasma Candies in the player’s inventory will have a timer that shows the remaining duration of the item.
  • Players can rename their teams.

That’s all you need to know about the Reverse 1999 1.5 update. For more great content, you can check out our character tier list if you want to know which units you should aim to get. We’ve also got a countdown for the new update!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monster Never Cry Codes | Free Gems & Eggs (April 2024)
Monster Never Cry cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Monster Never Cry Codes | Free Gems & Eggs (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Sims 4 Urban Homage & Party Essentials Kits Release Time Countdown
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Sims 4 Urban Homage & Party Essentials Kits Release Time Countdown
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How to Get Thief’s Rag in King Legacy
Cover art for King Legacy on Roblox.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Get Thief’s Rag in King Legacy
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monster Never Cry Codes | Free Gems & Eggs (April 2024)
Monster Never Cry cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Monster Never Cry Codes | Free Gems & Eggs (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Sims 4 Urban Homage & Party Essentials Kits Release Time Countdown
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Sims 4 Urban Homage & Party Essentials Kits Release Time Countdown
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How to Get Thief’s Rag in King Legacy
Cover art for King Legacy on Roblox.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Get Thief’s Rag in King Legacy
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 16, 2024
Author
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.