The Reverse 1999 version 1.5 update arrives in April, bringing a lot of new content to this gacha game. If you want to know what to expect, you can read the full Reverse 1999 1.5 update patch notes right here!

Image Source: Blue Epoch

New Events

The biggest thing you can expect from the Reverse 1999 1.5 update is the Revival! The Uluru Games event. Vertin and the group will meet a reincarnator, and they will participate in ancient games. This event will start on April 18 and end on May 27.

Here are the games you can play during the Revival! The Uluru Games event:

Red Land Trace

Companion’s Journey

Red Soil Cave

While The Uluru Games will be the biggest event, the 1.5 patch also offers other smaller events:

The Game News

Blazing RPS Arena

Letter from the Attic

Collection of Uluru Log-in Event

Harvest Season

New Characters & Skins

Image Source: Blue Epoch

As usual, a new update means new units that you can pull on the limited-time banner. There are four characters that will be released in the Reverse 1999 version 1.5:

Spathodea – 6-star – Beast

Ezra – 6-star – Star

Ulu – 5-star – Mineral

Desert Flame – 5-star- Beast

Here are the limited-time banners coming in version 1.5:

Phase 1 – April 18 to May 9 Spathodea Ulu Dikke

Phase 2 – May 9 to 30 Ezra Theodore Desert Flannel Satsuki



Besides new units, you can also expect four new skins. For F2P players, you can get one free skin from the event, while two skins are locked behind microtransactions.

Tooth Fairy – Paid Shop

Pavia – Paid Shop

Dikke – 1.5 Battle Pass

Darley Clatter – 1.5 Event Skin

Other Changes

Here are other changes you can find in the Reverse 1999 1.5 patch:

New Anecdotes: Dikke: April 29 – May 13 Erick: May 13 – May 27

New Companion Missions: Spathodea – Reunion of Fires Ezra – As the Driven Snow Falls

New boss at Mane’s Bulletin.

Adds the Leap Over Red Sands theme pack in the Wilderness Shop.

Picrasma Candies in the player’s inventory will have a timer that shows the remaining duration of the item.

Players can rename their teams.

That’s all you need to know about the Reverse 1999 1.5 update. For more great content, you can check out our character tier list if you want to know which units you should aim to get. We’ve also got a countdown for the new update!

