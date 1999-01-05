The Reverse 1999 version 1.5 update arrives in April, bringing a lot of new content to this gacha game. If you want to know what to expect, you can read the full Reverse 1999 1.5 update patch notes right here!
What’s New in Reverse 1999 1.5 Update?
New Events
The biggest thing you can expect from the Reverse 1999 1.5 update is the Revival! The Uluru Games event. Vertin and the group will meet a reincarnator, and they will participate in ancient games. This event will start on April 18 and end on May 27.
Here are the games you can play during the Revival! The Uluru Games event:
- Red Land Trace
- Companion’s Journey
- Red Soil Cave
While The Uluru Games will be the biggest event, the 1.5 patch also offers other smaller events:
- The Game News
- Blazing RPS Arena
- Letter from the Attic
- Collection of Uluru Log-in Event
- Harvest Season
New Characters & Skins
As usual, a new update means new units that you can pull on the limited-time banner. There are four characters that will be released in the Reverse 1999 version 1.5:
- Spathodea – 6-star – Beast
- Ezra – 6-star – Star
- Ulu – 5-star – Mineral
- Desert Flame – 5-star- Beast
Here are the limited-time banners coming in version 1.5:
- Phase 1 – April 18 to May 9
- Spathodea
- Ulu
- Dikke
- Phase 2 – May 9 to 30
- Ezra Theodore
- Desert Flannel
- Satsuki
Besides new units, you can also expect four new skins. For F2P players, you can get one free skin from the event, while two skins are locked behind microtransactions.
- Tooth Fairy – Paid Shop
- Pavia – Paid Shop
- Dikke – 1.5 Battle Pass
- Darley Clatter – 1.5 Event Skin
Other Changes
Here are other changes you can find in the Reverse 1999 1.5 patch:
- New Anecdotes:
- Dikke: April 29 – May 13
- Erick: May 13 – May 27
- New Companion Missions:
- Spathodea – Reunion of Fires
- Ezra – As the Driven Snow Falls
- New boss at Mane’s Bulletin.
- Adds the Leap Over Red Sands theme pack in the Wilderness Shop.
- Picrasma Candies in the player’s inventory will have a timer that shows the remaining duration of the item.
- Players can rename their teams.
That’s all you need to know about the Reverse 1999 1.5 update. For more great content, you can check out our character tier list if you want to know which units you should aim to get. We’ve also got a countdown for the new update!