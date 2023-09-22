Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways Cliffside Door Puzzle Solution

During Chapter 2 in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, you will encounter a familiar stone dais puzzle at the cliffside area. Luckily, unlike the two cave shrine puzzles, the sun is shining very brightly, which should make it easier for you to locate the clues. However, if you don’t want to waste time running around, here’s the solution to the stone dais puzzle.

How to Solve Stone Dais Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways

The clues to the three dials you must press at the stone dais are located nearby. The first one can be seen by simply looking to your right side. You will find a yellow drawing on the wall near the closed door.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The second clue can be seen by standing near the stone dais. You must look toward the cliff face beside the upper platform.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The third clue will require you to jump to the highest platform using the Grapple Gun. An enemy will be patrolling, but you can eliminate him using well-placed shots. To see the last drawing, you must line up your sight so it’ll create a whole symbol.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

If you don’t want to bother finding the clues yourself, you can immediately press these three dials to solve the puzzle.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Solving the stone dais puzzle will unlock the door to the next area in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC. Before exiting this zone, I suggest completing the blue medallions side quest since all four pendants can be found at the cliffside. You can also check out our all CP Challenges post if you want to know what new challenges you can complete in this expansion.