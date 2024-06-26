Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Rellana Twin Moon Knight Boss Guide

One of the main early boss fights you encounter in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is the Twin Moon Knight, Rellana. You can find her in Castle Ensis; defeating her will give you access to Scadu Altis. But even if you cannot defeat her, you can get to Scadu Altus by skipping Castle Ensis. She waits for you on the other side of the fog door, following the Castle Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace. She is a formidable challenge, so let’s learn how to beat Rellana Twin Moon Knight in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Gearing Up for Rellana in Shadow of the Erdtree

Before stepping through the fog gate, make sure that you are well-equipped for the fight, as it won’t be an easy one. Following are my recommendations:

Recommended Levels

Ideally, before facing Rellana

Your rune level should be 150 or higher

Your Scadutree Blessing Level should be 3 or higher

This improves your attacking and defensive attributes, stats, and unlocks abilities.

Armor

Rellana mostly uses magic attacks, especially in phase two of the fight, so you should look for armor with high magic resistance. Also, prioritize armor pieces with high poise to withstand Rellana’s attacks.

Weapons

Rellana has a higher resistance to magic but is weak against bleed damage. So, use weapons with high physical damage and high Bleed buildup.

Shields

If you’re a shield user, use one with high magic Resistance. A Shield can be pretty helpful in blocking the majority of her attacks. If you are not a shield user, you must master dodging since her attacks deal an insane amount of damage, and many of her combos can one-hit kill you.

Healing

Make sure you carry enough Crimsonburst Crystal Tears to heal throughout the fight. You can also carry Opaline Hardtear to boost damage reduction.

Optional Summons

You can summon two NPCs just before the fog gate: Dryleaf Dane and Needle Knight Leda. Summoning either one increases Rellana’s health bar, making the fight slightly longer. Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is also recommended as it helps with the bleed buildup.

Rellana Fight Phase One

To defeat Rellana, you need to understand her attacks so you can guard/dodge and counterattack at the right time when there is an opening. So, let’s start with the Phase One attacks.

Basic Combos

To be honest, you won’t recognize every attack combo until you have tried defeating her a few times. Fortunately, you don’t need to learn each of her combos. She engages with multiple attack combos, which usually end with three different attacks. That’s when you will have an opening to land your attack.

She makes a downward heavy attack with the swords crossed and slashes them outwards. This would mark the end of the combo, and you can counter. She does a big slash with both weapons together over both shoulders, right and left. You can counter after this attack since it ends the combo. She does a very far-reaching thrust, together with both weapons. This, too, marks the end of the combo, and it’s safe to counter.

Rellana’s Magic Attacks

She uses three magic abilities in phase one.

Summoning magic swords that fly at you after a very small delay. You need to dodge sidewards in a timely manner, and if you are close enough and dodge her follow-up attacks, you should be able to land a quick hit.

A slashing magic arc projectile that comes at you horizontally. To prevent it from hitting you, you can dodge into it or sideways. But remember to time your dodge as the arc will have its travel time depending on your distance. You can land a quick attack after dodging it.

When Rellana loses 30% to 40% of her health, she summons a magical Greatsword and raises it vertically before slamming it down in a straight line. This attack is quickly followed by a horizontal swing from the same sword. Dodge the vertical attack sideways, and for the horizontal one, dodge towards her.

Rellana Fight Phase Two

Once Rellana reaches equal to or less than 50% of her health, she transforms and empowers both her swords, one with magic and the other with fire. Now, things get a bit tense. Let’s look at her attacks in phase two.

Basic Combos

They are the same as the previous phase, with some changes in the sword attacks. The magic sword will sometimes release an arc projectile as she swings it, and her fire sword will also sometimes leave behind a trap like fire fumes, which will explode if you pass through it.

Magic Attacks

She uses three new magic attacks in phase two of the fight while enhancing some of her previous magic attacks. Like the summoning magic sword, numbers increase from three to six. Following are her new magic attacks.

She casts five magic projectiles towards you; the first two are diagonal, the other two are horizontal, and the last one is vertical. To properly dodge them, you need to sprint sideways to prevent the first two from hitting you. Then dodge the horizontal ones sideways, and with a little delay, dodge the vertical ones sideways as well.

In her new form, she also uses a fire ability that creates a firestorm around her. When she casts this attack, get away from her as soon as possible. Also, try to time your dodge with her fire sword swings to prevent any damage.

The most dangerous magic ability she casts is the twin moon. She casts this ability when her health is pretty low. She rises up into the air casting two moons that she slams down on the floor consecutively followed by her. Each crash releases a shockwave that stuns you. This makes a total of three shockwaves, and if you get hit by all three of them, it’s an easy death for you. To prevent this, you need to time your jumps; just before the first moon crashes down, hit the jump button and keep on hitting the button until all the shockwaves pass.

Tips for Rellana Boss Fight

Following are a few tips that might come in handy.

When Rellana is in the phase transition, you have a time window in which you can attack her multiple times, and if you are lucky, you might stance break her. This will drastically decrease her health in phase two, making it easier for you to defeat her.

Also, jump-heavy attacks make you land in such a way that you are crouched and automatically dodge some of Rellana’s attacks.

Don’t hesitate to heal; just get a safe distance before healing or heal right after you stance break her.

Patience and focus are the two most important things you need to defeat Rellana.

Rellana Rewards

When you defeat Rellana, you earn 240,000 Runes and her Remembrance. You can trade her Remembrance for either Rellana’s Twin Blades or Rellana’s Twin Moons Sorcery. To get one of these, go to the Roundtable Hold and talk to The Finger Reader, Enia. Also, as stated earlier, defeating Rellana unlocks the Scadu Altus region.

