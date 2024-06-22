Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Miquella’s Crosses Explained

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is one of the largest DLC worlds ever created, rivalling the likes of the Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine expansion. Navigating this world is no small task and this self-contained story has you trace the footsteps of the Demigod Miquella. If you plan on making it through the story of the DLC, you need to understand how Miquella’s Crosses work in Shadow of the Erdtree and what is their purpose.

What are Miquella’s Crosses in Elden Ring?

In the Shadow Realm, the world is much more vertical compared to The Lands Between, and players might have a hard time trying to find the right path to where they need to go.

Using Miquella’s Crosses as guideposts is a good way of navigating towards your next objectives or hard-to-find locations in Shadow of the Erdtree. These obvious marks in the world can be seen from far away, and represent the places where the demigod Miquella discarded his corporeal flesh and other aspects of himself that bind him to the Golden Order.

They will help flesh out just where Miquella is headed, and thus, it is near these crosses that players will also be able to find their allies in the Shadow Realm. It is also common to find items like Scadutree Fragments lying around these locations. Be sure to speak to the allies when you see them, as they will provide maps that mark more Miquella Crosses for you to hunt down.

Why are Miquella’s Crosses Important?

Miquella is a central figure in the lore of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, but what are his crosses and do they have any impact on gameplay? The story trailer focused on various Tarnished following the path of Miquella after he escaped Mohg’s clutches and fled to the Shadow Lands. His path has left various golden pillars across the land, known as Miquella’s Crosses, as the demigod travels to his mysterious destination on an unknown quest.

While interacting with Miquella’s Crosses reveals a diary entry detailing his self-sacrifice, their true value lies in the clues they offer. They hint at Miquella’s deteriorating state. These aren’t simply discarded flesh; they transform into flowers usable for crafting. Furthermore, the Crosses act as signposts, leading players to Sites of Grace, helpful NPCs, and Scadutree Fragments – valuable crafting materials.

That’s it for explaining Miqeullas’s Crosses. For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our release time countdown so you know exactly when it drops. We’ve also got tips on the best ways to prepare for the DLC.

