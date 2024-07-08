Reaper 2 Trello Link (July 2024)

Reaper 2, developed by Yakrus and 123imnotmomo, is one of the most popular Roblox games based on the anime and manga series Bleach. Following the massive success of its predecessor, Reaper 2 was developed to deliver more enjoyable content and experience to its fans. Similar to other Roblox games, the developers have set up a Trello board for Reaper 2, containing detailed info on the controls, story, maps, and more. Here’s how you can access the Reaper 2 Trello link, along with instructions to use it.

What Is the Reaper 2 Trello Link?

Follow this link to access the Reaper 2 Trello page.

Simply, click on the link to head to the game’s Trello page and access all the essential information, including Reaper 2 info, controls, Discord server, mechanics, and much more. The Trello page is helpful for Reaper 2 players, especially newcomers who are baffled about something in the game.

Alongside this, the Trello also contains Reaper 2 redeem codes that can be used to claim free rewards in the game. Reaper 2 codes can be redeemed by navigating to the game’s menu section. The best part is the Admins of the Trello board keep the page updated with the latest info, making it a one-stop destination for Reaper fans.

How To Use Reaper 2 Trello

Reaper 2 Trello is divided into multiple sections that are further divided into sub-sections called cards. Each card contains relevant info as per its title; hence it’s pretty easy for the users to locate the info they’re searching for.

Here are the sections/ lists of Reaper 2 Trello:

Basic Info

Anime Info

Map Guide

Hollow

Soul Reaper

Bankai

Arrancar

Resurrection

Quincy

Fullbringers

Hakuda Skills

Kendo Skills

Speed Skills

Boss Drop

Story Quests

Daily Quests

Hourly Quests

Repeatable Quests

Non-repeatable quests

Special NPCs

Enemy NPCs

Bosses

Soul Reaper/Arrancar Swords

Arrancar Masks

Vizard Masks

Trello Staff

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about the Reaper 2 Trello link and how to access it.

