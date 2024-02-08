PS Plus March 2024 Predictions & Release Date

Sony’s wild February State of Play has given us a glimpse at the year ahead, which makes it the perfect time to speculate about PS Plus. Aside from Foamstars, recent PS Plus Essential offerings have been pretty low-key, but we think March will turn the tide for the better. Read on to see what our PS Plus March 2024 predictions are, as well as the release date.

PS Plus March 2024 Release Date

PS Plus Essentials free games have consistently been released on the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of March happens to be the 5th, so March 5th is most likely when the PS Plus March freebies will drop.

February’s PS Plus freebies will likely expire the day before the March games drop, so make sure to download them by Monday, March 4th. Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising are the free PS Plus Essential games of February 2024.

March 2024 PS Plus Predictions

Now on to the good stuff – getting predictions wrong! PlayStation likes to announce their PlayStation Plus games on the last Thursday of the month, which would make it February 29th for the games we predict below:

Need For Speed Unbound

Image via Electronic Arts

I don’t know how EA has managed to go through an entire year without releasing a new Need for Speed game but they have. Need For Speed Unbound was the latest in the racing franchise and was released back in December 2022. With EA’s consistent track record of yearly releases for the series, surely we’re due for a new one in 2024. The release pattern makes Need For Speed Unbound a logical pick for a PS Plus free game of the month.

Need For Speed Unbound gives you deadlines for important races, and if you can’t pony up the cash in time for the event, you have to redo the previous day’s progress. Many fans, including myself, enjoy the difficulty and urgency of NFS Unbound’s campaign. Oh, and the cel-shaded art is just so easy to look at with few comparisons in the genre.

The Pathless

Image Source: Annapurna via Twinfinite

If you’re into more zen-adjacent experiences like Journey, you’ll feel right at home with The Pathless. Some of the devs of Journey went and made the 2016 indie hit, Abzu; The Pathless is their latest creation from 2020. We still don’t have much info on their latest project titled “Sword of the Sea”, but it’s likely to get a reveal this year. The Pathless would make for a perfect indie pick in March’s free game lineup for these reasons and more.

The Pathless is an action-adventure open-world game set amidst dense forests and wild mountaintops. Traversal is seamless, smooth, and super fun. The game intentionally lacks a map, instead compelling player awareness through the Spirit Vision mechanic. There’s oodles of puzzles and bow-and-arrow action in The Pathless and hopefully, it’s March’s free PS Plus game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Image Source: Gun Interactive

We already have one AAA game, and one indie game, so here’s my guess for an AA multiplayer game. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre released in August 2023, so it’s the most recent game on the list. The game was released on Xbox’s Game Pass on launch day and racked up over one million players in 24 hours. It’s a wild hunch, but maybe they want to recreate some of that magic on PlayStation as the free PS Plus March game?

Multiplayer survival horror games are nothing new, but The Texas Chain Saw Massacre managed to switch up the formula. Each map has a day and night variant that begins with the victims strapped in a basement together. They must then escape and survive the maniacal Slaughter family. I’ve heard some wild stories about scenarios that played out in the 4v3 matches in the game, and you can experience it yourself if twe get our prediction right and it rolls out on PS Plus in March.

That about does it regarding our PS Plus March 2024 predictions & release date. Let us know what you think of our predictions in the comments. For hot new previews and reviews of all the upcoming games, hang out with us here on Twinfinite.