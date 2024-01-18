Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Bosses in Order – All Bosses List

The latest Prince of Persia game is chock-full of fun enemies to cut up and use time powers on. Best of all are the bosses. Being that The Lost Crown is an open-ended Metroidvania, the order you fight some bosses can change, and that’s what this guide will cover. Here are all the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown bosses listed in order.

Every Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Boss, Listed in Order

There are a total of 18 bosses in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. 10 of these bosses are major story boss fights with unique cutscenes while the other eight are more like mini-bosses. Each of these bosses has a visible health bar below them and each provides substantial rewards upon victory, such as currency, Amulets, Athra Surges, and Quest progress.

Here are each of the major and minor bosses you’ll find in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in order of appearance, as well as the Biome they’re located in.

General Uvishka (Major) – Prologue

Sword Master (Minor) – Prologue

Undead Prisoner (Minor) – Lower City

Erlik (Minor) – Hyrcanian Forest

Jahandar (Major) – Lower City

Alternate Sargon #1 (Minor) – The Depths

Vahram (Major) – Lower City

Alternate Sargon #2 (Minor) – Pit of Eternal Sands

Giant Crab (Minor) – Sunken Harbor

Jailer (Minor) – Sacred Archives

Kiana (Major) – Soma Tree

Azhdaha (Major) – Pit of Eternal Sands

Orod (Major) – Raging Sea

Undead Erlik (Minor) – The Depths

Menolias (Major) – Upper City

Vahram (Major) – Lower City

King Darius (Major) – Tower of Silence

Vahram (Major) – Upper City

Those are all the bosses in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown listed in order.