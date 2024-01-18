Guides

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Bosses in Order – All Bosses List

With bosses this good, you'll want to find them all

Avatar photo
avoid transition attacks
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The latest Prince of Persia game is chock-full of fun enemies to cut up and use time powers on. Best of all are the bosses. Being that The Lost Crown is an open-ended Metroidvania, the order you fight some bosses can change, and that’s what this guide will cover. Here are all the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown bosses listed in order.

Every Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Boss, Listed in Order

There are a total of 18 bosses in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. 10 of these bosses are major story boss fights with unique cutscenes while the other eight are more like mini-bosses. Each of these bosses has a visible health bar below them and each provides substantial rewards upon victory, such as currency, Amulets, Athra Surges, and Quest progress.

Here are each of the major and minor bosses you’ll find in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in order of appearance, as well as the Biome they’re located in.

  • General Uvishka (Major) – Prologue
  • Sword Master (Minor) – Prologue
  • Undead Prisoner (Minor) – Lower City
  • Erlik (Minor) – Hyrcanian Forest
  • Jahandar (Major) – Lower City
  • Alternate Sargon #1 (Minor) – The Depths
  • Vahram (Major) – Lower City
  • Alternate Sargon #2 (Minor) – Pit of Eternal Sands
  • Giant Crab (Minor) – Sunken Harbor
  • Jailer (Minor) – Sacred Archives
  • Kiana (Major) – Soma Tree
  • Azhdaha (Major) – Pit of Eternal Sands
  • Orod (Major) – Raging Sea
  • Undead Erlik (Minor) – The Depths
  • Menolias (Major) – Upper City
  • Vahram (Major) – Lower City
  • King Darius (Major) – Tower of Silence
  • Vahram (Major) – Upper City

Those are all the bosses in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown listed in order. Check out our in-depth guides on the Kiana and Jailer boss fights for key strategies vital to victory. Be sure to search through our related articles down below for more helpful guides and interesting gaming news.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Matthew Carmosino

Matthew Carmosino is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. He started gaming in the mid-90s where his love for SquareSoft RPGs like Chrono Trigger changed him forever. Matthew has been working in the game industry for two years covering everything from story-rich RPGs to puzzle-platformers. Listening to piano music on a rainy day is his idea of a really good time, which probably explains his unnatural tolerance for level-grinding.

More Stories by Matthew Carmosino

Comments