Pokemon TCG Classic – What is it & When Does it Release?

The Pokemon Company has revealed plans and prototype images for a brand new board/card game titled Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic. If you find yourself curious about what exactly this game is and when it releases, we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

What is Pokemon TCG Classic & When Does it Release?

Pokemon TCG Classic is an upcoming variant of the Pokemon Trading Card Game that is designed to take on the go and play anywhere in tabletop/board game fashion. Pokemon TCG Classic will feature three pre-constructed decks consisting of the nostalgic Base Set cards, bringing back the beloved Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur, as well as a mix of newly printed cards to accompany them. These cards won’t be legal in Competitive Play, of course, but certainly make perfect selections for running quick matches against family and friends.

Pokemon TCG Classic comes equipped with a foldable and portable two-player game board, which contains all of the necessary placement zones for your deck, active Pokemon, bench, and Prize Cards. At the center of this board, there is even a compartment that is capable of holding three different decks, making sure the game is always ready to go when you want to pick up a battle against friends. Lastly, there is a toolbox section in this compartment filled with all of the necessary doodads you’ll need to track damage and Status Conditions.

Here is a complete list of everything included in Pokemon TCG Classic:

A game board that folds up to store all the items included in Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic.

A toolbox for storing stackable damage counters, Poison and Burn markers, and metal orbs.

Three Pokemon TCG decks featuring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, as well as newly printed cards to go along with the classics.

Three deck boxes featuring Energy symbols matching the included Pokemon TCG decks.

As of the official Pokemon website, Pokemon TCG Classic currently has a release date marked for late 2023 and will be available to purchase from both Pokemon Center and local game stores.

That’s everything you need to know about what Pokemon TCG Classic is and when it will be released. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that will make you a Pokemon TCG collecting and battling pro in no time, such as the most expensive and rare cards of all time.