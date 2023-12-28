Planet Zoo Cheats: What You Need to Know

Like any simulation game, sometimes you just want things to come easy when managing your enclosures in Planet Zoo. Luckily, we’ve got all the cheats you’ll need here, as well as the best way to find and implement them correctly. Here is everything you need to know about whether or not there are cheats in Planet Zoo.

Are There Cheats in Planet Zoo?

According to the Planet Zoo Fandom, there are several cheats you can enter while playing this animal-friendly game. Here are all the cheats available for Planet Zoo.

Cheat Code Effect keeperadam Makes the zookeeper dance flamenco after finishing all of the tasks. DaveyT# Changes the entire body color of the animal depending on the chosen hex code. SelenaM Guests get balloons. JayC Guests release their balloons. MontseC Animals spawn love hearts while mating. MeggieB Increases animal plushiness. DaveBamber Allows players to interact with physics objects.

Mod Cheats Planet Zoo

One of the ways to get unlimited money, resources, and other helpful items in Planet Zoo is by modding.

These mods are entirely separate from the game, created by players of the community instead of the actual development team behind it. As such, keep in mind that you use your best judgment when downloading these items, as they come with their own risks.

So far, there are a number of different websites that offer these mods, including:

From these websites, you’ll find numerous different tables of contents that house modded cheats for Planet Zoo, ranging from Infinite Money to Never Hungry.

All you’ll need to do to implement these cheats is follow the mod info from each creator. You’ll be able to see them in actual almost immediately, so you’ll know if they are working or not.

That is everything you need to know about cheats in Planet Zoo.