If you are playing Persona 5, then you are familiar with the fact that you’ll take the role of a 16-year-old student at a high school in Tokyo. During your quest, you will encounter multiple puzzles. Here is our guide on how to solve the Madarame Feet Puzzle in Persona 5.

How to Solve the Madarame Feet Puzzle in Persona 5

Image Source: Atlus

In the second Palace of Persona 5, you’ll be tasked with solving a number of riddles if you want to get through the dungeon quickly. After you’ve successfully escaped Kamoshida’s Castle, the next location for you is Madarame’s Museum of Vanity.

There you will encounter a puzzle called Madarame Feet where you’ll need to discover a password to a control terminal. There are two clues to help you in finding out the password.

First, you’ll have to eavesdrop on a conversation between the guards standing outside, from whom you’ll learn that the password for the control terminal has something to do with feet. For the second clue, you will need to go back to the starting point, the Treasure Lounge, and go to the big golden statue of Madarame.

Examine the Madarame golden statue closely and you will notice on the plaque four numbers – “1120”. That is the password for the control terminal you are looking for.

After unlocking the control terminal, the Madarame Feet Puzzle in Persona 5 is solved. You will afterward be able to unlock more areas in the Museum of Vanity. Enjoy the adventure!

