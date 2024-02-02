Persona 3 Reload Swift Axle Weakness Guide

Besides facing a major boss every full moon, you also need to defeat various mini-bosses as you explore Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload. Among them is Swift Axle, and in this guide, we’ll explain the best strategy you can use to beat this Shadow.

How to Beat Swift Axle in Persona 3 Reload

Swift Axle is the mini-boss that guards Floor 17 in Tartarus, and it is one of the toughest fights in the early parts of the game. I recommend returning to the first floor and saving the game before facing this Shadow.

The best move to use against Swift Axle is Electric since it is weak against this element. Besides obtaining and using a Skill Card, you can get Electric magic by using Pixie. You should be able to acquire this Persona from one of your battles in Tartarus.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

The biggest danger in this fight is Junpei getting hit with Wind magic. His Persona is weak against Garu, so you should always order him to Block to avoid getting knocked down. During my playthrough, Junpei got stunned and allowed the boss to perform consecutive attacks, which almost killed my entire party.

Since the protagonist is the only one with Electric magic at this point in the game, Yukari should focus on healing your team. Swift Axle is resistant to Slash, Bash, and Wind and also blocks all status ailments.

Here is the list of moves that Swift Axle can perform:

Garu – Deals Wind damage to an enemy.

Magaru – Deals Wind damage to multiple enemies.

Tarujaka – Increases one target’s Attack for three turns.

Assault Dive – Deals heavy Bash damage to an enemy.

Melee – Deals light Bash damage to an enemy.

That’s the end of our guide on how to beat Swift Axle. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can read our post on how to get and use Twilight Fragments.