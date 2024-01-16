Persona 3 Reload Minimum & Recommended PC Requirements

Persona 3 Reload will be released on various platforms, such as PlayStation and Xbox. If you plan to play this remake on PC, here are the minimum and recommended specs.

Persona 3 Reload Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 or above (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti (2 GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Performance Target: 720p with low graphics settings and 30 FPS

Persona 3 Reload Recommended PC Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 or above (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Performance Target: 1080p with high graphics settings and 60 FPS

Persona 3 Reload is not the most demanding game, especially compared to hyper-realistic games like Cyberpunk 2077. You can play this title using old GPUs released back in 2012, but you shouldn’t expect much in terms of graphics.

If your PC only manages to reach the minimum specs, you can only run the game using low graphics settings and will only get 30 FPS. On the other hand, with the recommended specs, you can comfortably play the remake with high graphics settings and 60 FPS.

I have to warn you that the game likely uses Denuvo to prevent any tampering. Although it is still up for debate, some PC players believe that DRM negatively impacts game performance.

Either way, Persona 3 Reload PC Requirements are not particularly demanding, and most players should be able to play this remake. You may even be able to have a fun time playing the title on a laptop; just ensure that your device has good airflow.

That’s everything you need to know about Persona 3 Reload PC requirements. For more related content, you can read our post on all new voice actors in the remake.