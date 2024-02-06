Guides

Persona 3 Reload Chihiro Gift Guide

A shy student council treasurer.

Persona 3 Reload Chihiro Gift Guide
Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Chihiro is Gekkoukan’s student council treasurer, who you can romance in Persona 3 Reload. If you want to grow closer to this shy girl, you can read our handy guide to find out the best gifts for Chihiro in Persoan 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Best Gifts for Chihiro in Persona 3 Reload

In order to start Chihiro Social Link, you must speak with her three times at Gekkoukan High School. The girl will be too shy to speak at first, but she will open up to you slowly. Afterward, you can spend time with her and give her gifts to get some points.

GiftsChihiro PointsHow to Get
Brand Bag+3Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (10/25 or 12/6)
Brand Purse+2Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (7/26)
Brand Watch+3Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (9/6 or 10/25)
Perfume+2Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (6/7 or 6/14)
Book Cover+2School Vendor
Ganesha Bank+2Crane Game
Jack Frost Doll+2Crane Game
Glass Vase+2Port Island Station – Rafflesia
Mini Cactus+2Port Island Station – Rafflesia
Rose Bouquet+2Port Island Station – Rafflesia
Japanese Doll+2Shinshoudo Antiques
Kaleidoscope+2Shinshoudo Antiques
Teddy Bear+2Shinshoudo Antiques
Crane Game gifts for Chihiro in Persona 3 Reload
Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Purchasing brand accessories from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on Sundays is the best way to get the most points from Chihiro. Do note that she doesn’t like Brand Purse as much, so you should give it to Yukari or Yuko instead.

The cheapest gift for new players is a Ganesha Bank doll that you can get from Crane Game outside Game Parade. You usually have to try several times to get one, but in my experience, I only needed to attempt three times at most before I succeeded.

If you don’t like to gamble with your money, you can visit Rafflesia at Port Island Station. All available gifts in this shop cost 2,000 Yen, which is still affordable, especially after the second month.

That’s the end of our guide on the best gifts for Chihiro. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can read our article on how to fuse Oberon with Mazio.

Related Posts

About the author

Gabriela Jessica

Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.

More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Comments