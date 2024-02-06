Persona 3 Reload Chihiro Gift Guide

Chihiro is Gekkoukan’s student council treasurer, who you can romance in Persona 3 Reload. If you want to grow closer to this shy girl, you can read our handy guide to find out the best gifts for Chihiro in Persoan 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Best Gifts for Chihiro in Persona 3 Reload

In order to start Chihiro Social Link, you must speak with her three times at Gekkoukan High School. The girl will be too shy to speak at first, but she will open up to you slowly. Afterward, you can spend time with her and give her gifts to get some points.

Gifts Chihiro Points How to Get Brand Bag +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (10/25 or 12/6) Brand Purse +2 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (7/26) Brand Watch +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (9/6 or 10/25) Perfume +2 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (6/7 or 6/14) Book Cover +2 School Vendor Ganesha Bank +2 Crane Game Jack Frost Doll +2 Crane Game Glass Vase +2 Port Island Station – Rafflesia Mini Cactus +2 Port Island Station – Rafflesia Rose Bouquet +2 Port Island Station – Rafflesia Japanese Doll +2 Shinshoudo Antiques Kaleidoscope +2 Shinshoudo Antiques Teddy Bear +2 Shinshoudo Antiques

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Purchasing brand accessories from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on Sundays is the best way to get the most points from Chihiro. Do note that she doesn’t like Brand Purse as much, so you should give it to Yukari or Yuko instead.

The cheapest gift for new players is a Ganesha Bank doll that you can get from Crane Game outside Game Parade. You usually have to try several times to get one, but in my experience, I only needed to attempt three times at most before I succeeded.

If you don’t like to gamble with your money, you can visit Rafflesia at Port Island Station. All available gifts in this shop cost 2,000 Yen, which is still affordable, especially after the second month.

That’s the end of our guide on the best gifts for Chihiro. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can read our article on how to fuse Oberon with Mazio.