Because this is a Persona game, you can expect to spend a considerable amount of time fusing new Personas to help you out in combat. Every now and then, you can even get rewarded for your efforts. Here’s how to fuse Oberon with Mazio in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Get Oberon With Mazio in Persona 3 Reload

Once you clear the first full moon boss in Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will start asking you to take on requests. Most requests are easy and straightforward, but some require you to fuse Personas with specific abilities. Her first request tasks you with presenting her with an Oberon with Mazio.

Personally, I managed to fuse Oberon by combining Tam Lin and Archangel. Both of these can be fused manually, or obtained through Shuffle Time in the second block of Tartarus, Arqa. We’ve also listed a few other possible fusion combinations down below. One thing to note is that Oberon starts at level 15, so your main character needs to be at 15, or Oberon won’t show up as a fusion option.

Tam Lin and Archangel

Tam Lin and Zouchouten

Slime and Zouchouten

As for Mazio itself, that’s the easy part. Oberon naturally learns Mazio once it reaches level 17, so just keep leveling it up by equipping it combat and you’ll get there sooner or later.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

You can also speed things up by fusing it only after you’ve started the Emperor Social Link with Hidetoshi Odagiri from the Student Council. By doing this, Oberon will gain extra levels once you fuse it, allowing you to skip the leveling process.

If Oberon is underleveled, you can also teach it Mazio with skill cards, though getting a Mazio skill card will be left to RNG while you grind in Tartarus.

That’s all you need to know about fusing Oberon with Mazio in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.