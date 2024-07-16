This is a world where demons and humans can coexist but, as evil creeps in from the shadows, the two worlds are in deep trouble. The Onmyoji come to help, in the hope of maintaining peace between worlds. As you progress, you get to summon more characters for your team. Find out below which are best to level up and add to your team in our Onmyoji tier list.

Onmyoji Character Tier List

In our Onmyoji tier list, we rank each Shikigami available right now from S Tier to D Tier. Here is how each rank stands:

S Tier Characters

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite

The best of the bunch. Try to reroll for one of these at the start of the game to start off well!

Susabi

Blazing Tamamonomae

Demonic Shuten Doji

Virtuoso Hana

Ibaraki Doji

Kamiochi Orochi

Ungaikyou

Tsukuyomi

Tesso

Ushi no Toki

Yamausagi

Zashiki

Kanihime

Kamikui

Kuro Mujou

Kisei

Asura

Tamamonomae

Inuyasha

Mishiige

Ootengu

Ibaraki Doji

Suzuhiko Hime

A Tier Characters

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite

Add these to your team and use resources to level them up if you have no S Tiers to choose from.

Jr. Ootengu

Shiki

Guardian Ubume

Susanoo

Oguna

Aobozu

Nekomata

Hakuro

Ubume

Kawazaru

Yoto Hime

Enmusubi

B Tier Characters

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite]

Uminocho

Monumental Otakemaru

Crimson Yoto

Vengeful Hannya

Inaba Kaguya

Ryomen

Susabi

Shokurei

Otakemaru

Onikiri

Maki & Karashi

Takitashahime

Suzuka Gozen

Sesshomaru

Kamaitachi

Hangen

Puppeteer

Inugami

Enenra

Momiji

Oitsuki

C Tier Characters

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite

These are your below-average characters in our Onmyoji tier list. They may help during early stages but swap them out as soon as you can.

Bake-Kurjira

Umibozu

Futkuchi

Nyuunaisuzume

Maestro

Yuki Onna

Oshiroi Baba

Kaguya

Worldly Aoandon

Lovebound Kiyohime

Aoandon

Yamakaze

Higanbana

Taishakuten

Kinnara

Karasu Tengu

Senhime

D Tier Character

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite

These characters are unfortunately not worth using or spending resources on. Best avoided at all costs.

Kyonshi Ani

Hako

Ebisu

Itsumade

Youko

Vampira

Momo

Sasori

Fuuri

Kujira

Jinmenju

Ittan Momen

Oko

Shiro Mujou

Chin

Bukkuman

Kingyo

Shiro

Mannendake

Hone Onna

Kainin

Hshiguma Doji

Kamamai

Okikimushi

Dodomeki

Hannya

Jorogumo

Kiyo Hime

Yumekui

Huoka

Mouba

Komatsu

Okuribito

Yasha

Kuro

Kaoru

Hiyoribo

Sakura

Ichimokuren

Menreiki

Lord Arakawa

Hana

Hauzosu

Yuki Doji

Kido Doji

Kidomaru

Miketsu

Enma

Shuten Doji

Hozuki

Shiranui

Shishio

Kikyo

Medicine Seller

Yato no Kami

Fugenkaku

Mushishi

Tenjo Kudari

Juzu

Koroka

Ame Onma

Jikikaeru

Satori

Shouzu

Kyonshi Ototo

Kappa

Chocho

Mio

Kosodenote

Kubinashi

Kanko

Kyonshi Imoto

Kyumei Neko

Hitotsume

Kodokushi

Yamawaro

Samuri X

Gaki

Tanuki

Kusa

Douji

Koi

Usagi

Warrior Soul

Garuda

Kagewani

Yamalord Enma

Waverider Lord Arakawa

Valiant Yamakaze

Divine Miketsu

Azurestorm Ichimokuren

Onikiri Reforged

Nightveil Higanbana

Zen Ungaikyou

Ninja Yamausagi

Seawatch Kingyo

Void Menreiki

So that concludes this extensive tier list of every character you can summon in Onmyoji! For more character tier lists why not check out the characters from Isekai Feast or Summoners War Chronicles.

