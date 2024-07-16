Onmyoji Tier List summon 10 characters
Onmyoji Tier List

Who will you summon next?
Published: Jul 16, 2024

This is a world where demons and humans can coexist but, as evil creeps in from the shadows, the two worlds are in deep trouble. The Onmyoji come to help, in the hope of maintaining peace between worlds. As you progress, you get to summon more characters for your team. Find out below which are best to level up and add to your team in our Onmyoji tier list.

Onmyoji Character Tier List

In our Onmyoji tier list, we rank each Shikigami available right now from S Tier to D Tier. Here is how each rank stands:

  • S Tier – The ultimate Shikigami. If you summon one then you are in luck! These are powerful and can carry you through the toughest battles.
  • A Tier – These are powerful and some great choices of Shikigami if you don’t have any S Tiers.
  • B Tier – A great choice during the earlier stages of Onmyoji. These are pretty average in power and not terrible, but nowhere near as good as S and A Tier characters.
  • C Tier – Not good choices, especially for later stages of the game when facing powerful bosses.
  • D Tier – Terrible choices for any stage of the game. Unfortunately, these are not worth choosing to add to your team at all. Don’t waste any resources levelling them up.

S Tier Characters

shuten doji summoned character onmyoji
The best of the bunch. Try to reroll for one of these at the start of the game to start off well!

  • Susabi
  • Blazing Tamamonomae
  • Demonic Shuten Doji
  • Virtuoso Hana
  • Ibaraki Doji
  • Kamiochi Orochi
  • Ungaikyou
  • Tsukuyomi
  • Tesso
  • Ushi no Toki
  • Yamausagi
  • Zashiki
  • Kanihime
  • Kamikui
  • Kuro Mujou
  • Kisei
  • Asura
  • Tamamonomae
  • Inuyasha
  • Mishiige
  • Ootengu
  • Ibaraki Doji
  • Suzuhiko Hime

A Tier Characters

onmyoji summon sigil
Add these to your team and use resources to level them up if you have no S Tiers to choose from.

  • Jr. Ootengu
  • Shiki
  • Guardian Ubume
  • Susanoo
  • Oguna
  • Aobozu
  • Nekomata
  • Hakuro
  • Ubume
  • Kawazaru
  • Yoto Hime
  • Enmusubi

B Tier Characters

uminocho b tier onmyoji
  • Uminocho
  • Monumental Otakemaru
  • Crimson Yoto
  • Vengeful Hannya
  • Inaba Kaguya
  • Ryomen
  • Susabi
  • Shokurei
  • Otakemaru
  • Onikiri
  • Maki & Karashi
  • Takitashahime
  • Suzuka Gozen
  • Sesshomaru
  • Kamaitachi
  • Hangen
  • Puppeteer
  • Inugami
  • Enenra
  • Momiji
  • Oitsuki

C Tier Characters

yuki onna onmyoji summon
These are your below-average characters in our Onmyoji tier list. They may help during early stages but swap them out as soon as you can.

  • Bake-Kurjira
  • Umibozu
  • Futkuchi
  • Nyuunaisuzume
  • Maestro
  • Yuki Onna
  • Oshiroi Baba
  • Kaguya
  • Worldly Aoandon
  • Lovebound Kiyohime
  • Aoandon
  • Yamakaze
  • Higanbana
  • Taishakuten
  • Kinnara
  • Karasu Tengu
  • Senhime

D Tier Character

mio onmyoji summon
These characters are unfortunately not worth using or spending resources on. Best avoided at all costs.

  • Kyonshi Ani
  • Hako
  • Ebisu
  • Itsumade
  • Youko
  • Vampira
  • Momo
  • Sasori
  • Fuuri
  • Kujira
  • Jinmenju
  • Ittan Momen
  • Oko
  • Shiro Mujou
  • Chin
  • Bukkuman
  • Kingyo
  • Shiro
  • Mannendake
  • Hone Onna
  • Kainin
  • Hshiguma Doji
  • Kamamai
  • Okikimushi
  • Dodomeki
  • Hannya
  • Jorogumo
  • Kiyo Hime
  • Yumekui
  • Huoka
  • Mouba
  • Komatsu
  • Okuribito
  • Yasha
  • Kuro
  • Kaoru
  • Hiyoribo
  • Sakura
  • Ichimokuren
  • Menreiki
  • Lord Arakawa
  • Hana
  • Hauzosu
  • Yuki Doji
  • Kido Doji
  • Kidomaru
  • Miketsu
  • Enma
  • Shuten Doji
  • Hozuki
  • Shiranui
  • Shishio
  • Kikyo
  • Medicine Seller
  • Yato no Kami
  • Fugenkaku
  • Mushishi
  • Tenjo Kudari
  • Juzu
  • Koroka
  • Ame Onma
  • Jikikaeru
  • Satori
  • Shouzu
  • Kyonshi Ototo
  • Kappa
  • Chocho
  • Mio
  • Kosodenote
  • Kubinashi
  • Kanko
  • Kyonshi Imoto
  • Kyumei Neko
  • Hitotsume
  • Kodokushi
  • Yamawaro
  • Samuri X
  • Gaki
  • Tanuki
  • Kusa
  • Douji
  • Koi
  • Usagi
  • Warrior Soul
  • Garuda
  • Kagewani
  • Yamalord Enma
  • Waverider Lord Arakawa
  • Valiant Yamakaze
  • Divine Miketsu
  • Azurestorm Ichimokuren
  • Onikiri Reforged
  • Nightveil Higanbana
  • Zen Ungaikyou
  • Ninja Yamausagi
  • Seawatch Kingyo
  • Void Menreiki

So that concludes this extensive tier list of every character you can summon in Onmyoji! For more character tier lists why not check out the characters from Isekai Feast or Summoners War Chronicles.

