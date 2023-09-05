NBA 2K24 Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

NBA 2K24 will be the latest installment in 2K’s beloved basketball franchise when it drops later this year, and as is pretty standard, fans want to know exactly when it is they can get their hands on the new title. Here’s what we know about NBA 2K24’s preload and unlock times.

NBA 2K24 Unlock Times

Image Source: Visual Concepts, 2K

Unsurprisingly, 2K24 will unlock and become playable on its release date, which is Friday Sept. 8, 2023.

That’s the same for all players, regardless of which edition of the game you’ve purchased. Some titles, like FC 24, allow early access for those who’ve bought premium versions of the game, but NBA 2K24 unlocks at the same time for everyone who has acquired it.

Specifically, we expect 2K24 to become available at 12am local time on Sept. 8. That means those in the western hemisphere will have to wait longer for it to be playable. Those in New Zealand can relish being able to hop on a few hours earlier.

Should the developers reveal a universal launch time that ensures all players can drop in simultaneously, this article will be updated to reflect it. However, for now, there’s no such launch expected.

Can You Preload It?

Yes, NBA 2K24 will be available for preload. We don’t know exactly when it’ll go live, but previous iterations have been made available for preload a couple of days ahead of their launch.

As a result, Wednesday Sept. 6 seems like a solid potential date for preloads. It’s certainly worth checking via your console or PC though, with no official word on preloads from the devs just yet.

That’s everything we have to say on NBA 2K24’s preload and unlock times. Be sure to check out the related content below for all the lowdown on 2K’s basketball series.