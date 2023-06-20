My Hero Battlegrounds Codes
Become the ultimate hero with the latest codes!
Inspired by My Hero Academia, Passion Productions’ PvP beat ’em up is gaining a lot of popularity right now. Not only do players have to manage their stamina bar, but they also get to unlock powerful quirks and deliver relentless air combos against their opponents, too. To help get the upper hand over the other challengers, you may be looking for all the newest My Hero Battlegrounds codes. That’s where we come in. Let’s get straight into it!
All Working My Hero Battlegrounds Codes
These are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem for free in-game items or boosts at the moment:
- CODESRELEASE! – 300 Gems
- 1400LIKES – 150 Gems
- SORRYFORANOTHERSHUTDOWN1 – 100 Gems
All Expired Codes
At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the title.
How to Redeem Codes
Luckily, redeeming in-game codes in My Hero Battlegrounds is a piece of a cake! If you’re still a little confused, simply follow the steps below:
- First of all, launch My Hero Battlegrounds on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the blue ‘Codes!’ button in the bottom left side of your screen.
- In the text box provided, copy and paste code from the list above. Do note that the code redemption system in this game is case-sensitive.
- Finally, hit the blue ‘Confirm!’ button and the new freebies will be added to your Roblox account. Have fun!
And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about all the latest My Hero Battlegrounds codes. For more, here are all the newest codes for Sword Slasher and Project Slayers, as well as what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Otherwise, feel free to explore our further coverage below.
