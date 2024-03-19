Being one of the biggest sports in America, baseball just isn’t the same when you’re playing alone. The same can be said when you’re playing a game like MLB The Show, so it’s natural to want to play with friends or family members. Here’s how to play with friends in MLB The Show 24.

How to Play MLB The Show 24 Co-Op

There are a couple of different modes in MLB The Show 24 that you’re able to play cooperatively in. You can play with friends in the Diamond Dynasty mode, as well as in the Exhibition modes. Each mode offers a different experience than the rest, giving you variety in how you play with friends.

When you start a new multiplayer game, you’re prompted to choose your teams on the Team Select screen. This is where you can choose between playing on the same team with your friends or playing on different teams. Connect the controllers that you’ll be playing with to move on.

Use the Left Stick left and right to select home or away, then use the Left Stick up and down to decide the team you want to play as. Then, you can use the Right Stick to choose what difficulty you want your players to play at.

MLB The Show Diamond Dynasty Online Modes

The Diamond Dynasty mode works differently than some of the other modes you can play in MLB The Show 24. It works similar to battle passes in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, where you get rewards like cards. You can use these cards to bolster your team going forward.

The Diamond Dynasty mode works like its own sort of campaign. It doesn’t follow a regular season the same way the Road to the Show mode does, however. If you’re looking to play with and against your friends, this is the place to do it. There are multiple smaller game types that you can play solo or with friends.

There’s the Ranked mode, where you can join with up to two players to play ranked against other squads. As you progress and improve, you’ll work your way up the divisions and continue earning rewards as you do it.

If you can’t play a game without a battle royale mode, then you’re in luck. MLB The Show 24 has a Battle Royale in the Diamond Dynasty, which functions differently than the other game types. You have to draft a 26-person squad and then play ten games, being eliminated after you lose two. If you can go 10-0, you’re rewarded with a special card pack for your roster.

There are Events, which are limited challenges where you compete against other players with uniquely restricted team selections. You can play Events to earn rewards for your Dynasty, earning more based on how many consecutive events you win.

If you’re looking for something simple, you can also just start an online game with friends, and it won’t count towards any of your long-term rankings. If you want to play cooperatively, you can play the Casual mode to choose 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 games online that also don’t count for your rankings.

MLB The Show Exhibition Modes

Out of the exhibition modes, there are three that you can play cooperatively: Classic, Daily Lineups and Retro. There’s also the Online Rated mode, but that’s only a versus mode where you play against other players.

The Classic exhibition is about as simple as it gets, being a game between any teams on any field in any conditions. You can manipulate the settings as much as you please before starting the game. The result won’t have any impact on anything other than your friendships.

The Daily Lineups mode is similar to the classic mode. Rather than choosing all of the settings and teams, you play what represents a scheduled game during this MLB season. You choose which of the two given teams to play on, but you can’t change the rosters or lineups from what they’re set to.

If you’re looking for a bit more of a challenge, you can try out the Online Rated mode. It’s exactly what it sounds like, where you play games against other players online that impact your ranking. Based on your team and user ratings, MLB The Show 24 matches you to other players to find a fair game that affects your ratings depending on your performance.

For something a bit lighter, you can play the Retro mode with friends as a head-to-head game with some lighter settings. The camera is top-down and the controls are heavily simplified for if you have no interest in all of the modern mechanics.

Those are all of the main modes for playing with friends in MLB The Show 24. There’s a ton of variety so you can challenge your friends in all different aspects of the game. For more answers about MLB The Show, check out some of our other guides like how to steal bases and our hitting guide.

