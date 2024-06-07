The Minecraft 1.21 update came with many new features, including certain building blocks that have brought a variety of unique aspects to the game. One of these blocks consists of the Crafter. It’s an auto-crafting entity, with redstone-powered blocks that let you create crafting farms for various items. So let’s go over how to use the Crafter to Auto Craft in Minecraft 1.21.

What is the Crafter in Minecraft?

The Crafter in Minecraft can utilize redstone signals and craft items, which aren’t even available in the recipe book. This includes things like mixing gears and even creating personalized fireworks formulations, among other things. The Crafter is like a cross between a furnace and a crafting bench. It’s made of wood with a stone front and a glass window.

Similar to a crafting table, it features a 3×3 grid of slots. One more thing is that the Crafter can be enabled or disabled, allowing you to decide which items are utilized to construct a specific item.

Image Source: Mojang

How to Build the Crafter?

Before you can use the Crafter, you first need to craft it (Craftception). Here are step-by-step instructions to build your own Crafter.

Once you go to your Crafting Table, right-click on it to open it.

Next, place one piece of Redstone Dust on each bottom corner.

Now, put the Dropper between the Redstone Dust.

Set a Crafting Table on the top of the Dropper.

Lastly, fill the rest of the spaces with Iron Ingots.

How to Use the Crafter for Auto Crafting

Let’s walk you through how the Crafter can be used to Auto Craft:

The Crafter will automatically craft items based on how you configure it. Open the 3×3 grid and input a recipe and materials.

Then you simply need to hit the button on the side of the Crafter to begin crafting automatically.

You can manually enable or disable the Crafter. Once the item gets crafted, it is released like a dispenser.

You can connect multiple crafters by placing them next to each other so they share the resources they produce. For example, place the recipe for Wood Blocks in one crafter and place it next to a Crafter with the Stick recipe.

You can also link Chests to Crafters by placing them right next to them. Combine this with a Hopper that’s feeding items into the Crafter using a Redstone Clock, and you’ve got yourself a working auto Crafter.

By using this and other contraptions like hoppers and dispensers, you can create various auto-farming systems in Minecraft.

An important thing to note is that you can selectively enable the slots required to craft a specific item. For example, if you want to make a sword, disable all the slots except three in the middle. After this, you can add the required materials for the Crafter to make the item. After it’s crafted, the item will be dispensed and it can be collected using Hoppers in a chest.

Image Source: Mojang

Examples of an auto craft farm using the Crafter can involve taking materials like bones, turning them into bonemeals, and then bone blocks. You can also do the same by converting Wheat to Haybale or Iron Ingots to Iron Blocks. One of the best use cases for Auto Crafting is the use of Kelp Blocks, which are a useful but annoying fuel source to make. With the Crafter, you can automate this process and make all your mass crafting processes much easier by cutting out the annoying middle steps that hold them back.

Crafter Restrictions

The only restriction for the Crafter is that you cannot use more than one recipe at a time. This is why you need to build and set up multiple crafters if you’re planning on making an Auto Crafting farm. If you plan your transport and storage options properly, your Auto Craft farm will do all the heavy lifting for you once it’s set up.

To sum it all up, the Crafter in Minecraft can produce any item the crafting table can make. The best part about the block? It is unlike brewing stands and furnaces; it doesn’t require fuel. Plus, it can be coupled with other farms to provide a fully functioning automated farming and crafting system.

