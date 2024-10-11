Metaphor ReFantazio Army Interview Guide: What Each Answer Does & Best Answer

Metaphor ReFantazio isn’t shy when it comes to choices it forces you to make, and one of the first occurs during an Army interview. These choices have immediate consequences too, which is why we’ve created this guide to ensure you get the best possible results.

Recommended Videos

Do the Army Interview Questions Matter in Metaphor ReFantazio? Explained

Image Credit: Atlus and Studio Zero via Twinfinite

To cut right to the chase, the Army interview in Metaphor ReFantazio impacts your protagonist character’s stats.

The initial question about why you want to join the army doesn’t matter, but the answer you give about what you bring to the army grants an immediate point increase to one of your five core stats. This is the equivalent of a level up, and can give you extra physical or magical attack power, better speed, increased defense, or a nice boost to your item discovery and crit rate.

We’ve listed all the possible answers and the stat they increase down below.

Interview Answer Stat Raised I’m stronger than I look. Strength +1 (Increases physical skill and basic attack damage) I’ve got a sharp mind. Magic +1 (Increases damage from spells) I can take a lot of punishment. Endurance +1 (Decreases damage from all attacks) I’m small, but quick. Agility +1 (Increases hit rate, evasion rate, and how quickly you get a turn in battle) I’ve always been lucky. Luck +1 (Increases drop rate of items and raises your chances of scoring a critical hit)

What Is the Best Interview Answer?

With all of this in mind, we recommend you choose the Army Interview answers that raise your Magic or your Agility in Metaphor ReFantazio.

More often than not, Magic is the fastest and easiest way to overcome enemies, thanks in no small part to its wide array of elemental affinities you can tie to each attack. These also grant you extra moves in battle, which can allow you to defeat foes in record time and earn Unscathed Victory bonuses more easily.

Increases to your Magic stat are highly valuable as a result, and even a single extra point early on can minimize headaches you encounter from normal foes and bosses alike.

Agility, meanwhile, is just as useful. The faster you are, the better your chances of landing a hit on an enemy and avoiding their attacks in return. This is vital early on, as most enemies are strong enough to wipe the floor with you even with a decent Endurance stat. It also pairs well with any build, as it can help your protagonist move up in turn priority to unleash their special moves more quickly.

And with that, you’re all caught up on what each Army Interview answer does and what the best choices are in Metaphor ReFantazio. There are plenty more choices to navigate though, and our guides on how to get the True Ending and every Cooking answer can help ensure you have the best playthrough possible.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy