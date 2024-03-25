Legacy Fate Tier List (March 2024)

There is nothing worse than starting a game and spending all of the resources you have as a beginner on useless characters. It slows down your progression and sometimes even makes you want to reroll your account. So, to avoid all that and get you going on the right path, here is our Legacy Fate tier list.

All Legacy Fate Characters Tier List

Before you dive into the list, know that I’ve excluded any characters that can’t reach level 255 as they aren’t really worth investing in. You’ll grow out of them quickly, and the only thing you’ll get in return is the index rewards. So, with that in mind, let’s dive into this Legacy Fate tier list.

Tier Characters S+ Charlotte, D. Victor, Alexander, Victor S Walter, Robert, Caroline, Martha, Catherine, Eileen, Heston, G. Annabel A Calver, G. Alice, G. Alwei, G. Ovio, Morgal, D. Hercules, Austin B Edis, Albert, Leonas, Castor, Leonard, D. Ostin, D. Theodora C D. Alban, Derek, D. Roderick, Valens, G. Aver, G. Hans, D. Venia, D. Vilion D Henry, Castan, Caspar, G. Austin, G. Alexander, G. Albert, G. Melfis, D. Severance, D. Casir

Which Characters Should You Invest in First?

Now, this is a general tier list of Legacy Fate characters and both their PvE and PvP performance was taken into account. However, you should first invest in characters that are good for PvE as you’ll get much more by the way of rewards from those modes, which you can then reinvest into your party.

So, here is a list of the best PvE characters in Legacy Fate:

Charlotte – Revives allies, deals massive damage to all enemies, and heals the frontline. Best overall character in the game.

– Revives allies, deals massive damage to all enemies, and heals the frontline. Best overall character in the game. D. Victor – Good buffs and %HP damage on attacks.

– Good buffs and %HP damage on attacks. G. Annabel – Good for taking down the enemy frontline. Armor penetration and single target DPS.

– Good for taking down the enemy frontline. Armor penetration and single target DPS. Victor – Similar to G. Annabel. However, you get him for free because of quests, making him a slightly better early-game investment.

– Similar to G. Annabel. However, you get him for free because of quests, making him a slightly better early-game investment. Martha – Grants all of your party lifesteal, and benefits from having Charlotte in the party. She is the best and only healer you’ll need in the game.

– Grants all of your party lifesteal, and benefits from having Charlotte in the party. She is the best and only healer you’ll need in the game. Alexander – Single-target DPS that takes down enemy damage dealers.

Well, now that you have checked out this tier list, setting up the strongest party in Legacy Fate should be easy. For more tier lists like this one, make sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We have ones for all the most popular mobile titles, including Solo Leveling: Arise and Idle Angels.

