Legacy Fate Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 21, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

Starting out a game and having to grind relentlessly for currency is annoying, no matter what gacha you’re playing. However, by using Legacy Fate codes, you can make it much more enjoyable. We’ve collected them all below, so check them out.

All Legacy Fate Codes List

VIP777 : 3,000,000 x Coin, 3 x Heroic Badge, 50 x 5 Star Random Hero Shard (New)

: 3,000,000 x Coin, 3 x Heroic Badge, 50 x 5 Star Random Hero Shard ANSWERIS5 : 88 x Sycee, 1 x Advanced Summon Order, 88,888 x Coin (New)

: 88 x Sycee, 1 x Advanced Summon Order, 88,888 x Coin HEROINEISHERE: 88 x Sycee, 5 x T-Hunt Order Order, 88,888 x Coin (New)

Expired Legacy Fate Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

Image Source: Wemade Image Source: Wemade Image Source: Wemade

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy Fate

Follow the instructions below to redeem Legacy Fate codes:

Open Legacy Fate on your device. Reach Level 7 to unlock Benefits in the Main City. Click on Benefits. Select the Giftcode tab on the top. Enter your code into the text field. Press Claim Reward to claim the code. Collect the rewards from your mailbox.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If the Legacy Fate codes you’ve tried aren’t working, it could be that you’ve made a spelling mistake. This happens even to me, but only if I’m typing them out by hand. So, what you should do instead is copy and paste them into the input field.

Another possibility is that your spelling was correct but the code you used has already expired. Most codes for this kind of game have expiration dates and the devs sometimes don’t specify them. Still, we will check regularly if they work and update the list if necessary.

Related Article: Monster Never Cry Codes

How Can You Get More Legacy Fate Codes?

The best official sources of Legacy Fate codes are the Eyougame Global Discord server and the Legacy Fate Facebook page. There, developers post new codes and event announcements. They are also great places to look for advice since the community is very helpful.

However, if you don’t want to scroll through Discord every time or simply don’t want to join another server just for codes, you should bookmark this post. We check for new codes regularly and update the list if need be, so you can always be sure that you’re getting all the free stuff you can in this game.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Legacy Fate is still a relatively new game, so you can be sure that there are many events going on right now. So, if you want to make the most of them, be sure to click on literally each one and claim all the available rewards. Moreover, do this often, as getting all the resources immediately will fuel your party, making you clear content faster and unlocking even better rewards.

What is Legacy Fate?

Legacy Fate is a gacha RPG that mixes fantasy and history. In it, you collect characters that are inspired by various myths and legends, build your party of heroes, and challenge the forces of evil in order to save the world from total destruction.

Anyway, that concludes everything we have on Legacy Fate codes and how to redeem them. For more guides like this one, check out the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the most popular titles where having an edge over your opponents is all that matters.

Finally, if you’re enjoying Legacy Fate and want to try something different, I recommend you check out Idle Angels and Hero Clash. Both are good gacha games where you can make it to the top of the scoreboard even as a F2P player.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more