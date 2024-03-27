Kiyomizudera Deck Location in Rise of the Ronin

One of the more unique trophies in Rise of the Ronin tasks players with gliding from Kiyomizudera Temple. However, most places in the game aren’t labeled, so there’s a chance you’ve been there without even knowing it. This is exactly where you can find the Kiyomizudera deck in Rise of the Ronin.

Where to Find the Kiyomizudera Deck in Rise of the Ronin

The Kiyomizudera Temple is located in Kyoto, so you won’t be able to visit it until after you’ve come through Ejiri Post in chapter two. You’ll have to travel a bit because it’s pretty far from the main locations on the Pro and Anti-Shogunate sides.

You want to visit the furthest southeast point on the map from wherever you are in Kyoto. This is part of the Higashiyama region, and the temple is impossible to miss as long as you follow the main path up.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

As for getting to the deck, you’ll want to climb up onto this red shrine on the right side when you’re facing the temple.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Follow the wooden scaffolding up and around, using the grapple hook when prompted. You’ll eventually reach an upper part of the temple grounds with red buildings. Take the staircase at the other end of this area up to the next part.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Past the campfire, you can walk up a set of steps to access the deck. From here, you just need to hop over the wooden railing and open your glider. You should get the trophy while you’re in the air before you even land.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Gliding from the Kiyomizudera deck is the only truly location-specific trophy in Rise of the Ronin, so you should be much closer to the platinum now. If you have questions about other trophies we haven’t covered, ask us in the comments below.

