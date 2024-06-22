Image Source: Awesome Piece
King God Castle Tier List

Which to choose?
Defending against enemy invasions is no easy thing, so you will need the best team of heroes at your side! You will need to use your strategic skills to defeat the enemy without losing any heroes. Use our King God Castle tier list below to find out which heroes are best to level up.

King God Castle Heroes Tier List

The King God Castle heroes are rated in tiers from S to D. In the lists below we have every hero plus their base stats.

  • S Tier – Most powerful hero and the first ones to pick if you get the chance.
  • A Tier – Good balance and decent power. Perfectly good heroes to choose.
  • B Tier – Less powerful than S and A tiers but still fairly good if you have none of the other choices.
  • C Tier – Good for the early game and easy to unlock early on. They don’t help much in higher level games.
  • D Tier – Not worth choosing even when you have no other heroes. Weak and unbalanced.

S Tier

HeroATKSpell PWRRangeMovement SPDHPATK SPD
Bardrey1252150150100%
Bardir2014115015083%
Mano15403150150100%
Ian3083150200100%
Luniare15153150150100%
Aenrath15351220200100%
Ren20241150250100%
Kirdan20181150230100%
Rie15303150140100%
Victoria20701150270100%
Mel3050115022083%

A Tier

HeroATKSpell PWRRangeMovement SPDHPATK SPD
Neria16154150140125%
Taesan3020115020083%
Zuo Bai20351150230125%
Haerang1515315014091%
Lily10502150100100%
Mara13×4601220140100%
Tia2005150160100%
Cain12×2301220180125%

B Tier

HeroATKSpell PWRRangeMovement SPDHPATK SPD
Agathe17102150350100%
Aramis4570615015067%
Asiaq10703150140100%
Behemus13281150250100%
Bombie20103150150100%
Cathy6×204150160125%
Chung Ah15161150250125%
Esthea3003150150100%
Gidnil1501150250100%
Hela0304150130100%
Jol15201150220100%
Mirsyl1635415015077%
Rahawk15304150160125%
Rossette2050115030077%
Shelda1550115022091%
Taebaek2010115028091%
Yeon15503150150100%
Zuo Yun20102150180125%
Zupitere9113150150100%

C Tier

HeroATKSpell PWRRangeMovement SPDHPATK SPD
Alberon10402150120100%
Draco2082150220100%
Hansi8×2 03150150125%
Leonhardt1515115030091%
Lyca20302150140125%
Nibella25301150230100%

D Tier

HeroATKSpell PWRRangeMovement SPDHPATK SPD
Daniel20201150250100%
Kanak15353150160100%
Ophelia18201150250100%

The game gets regular updates so we will try our best to keep this list updated. Meanwhile check out some of our other tier lists such as Honor of Kings hero tier list and Astra Knights of Veda.

