Defending against enemy invasions is no easy thing, so you will need the best team of heroes at your side! You will need to use your strategic skills to defeat the enemy without losing any heroes. Use our King God Castle tier list below to find out which heroes are best to level up.

King God Castle Heroes Tier List

The King God Castle heroes are rated in tiers from S to D. In the lists below we have every hero plus their base stats.

S Tier – Most powerful hero and the first ones to pick if you get the chance.

A Tier – Good balance and decent power. Perfectly good heroes to choose.

B Tier – Less powerful than S and A tiers but still fairly good if you have none of the other choices.

C Tier – Good for the early game and easy to unlock early on. They don't help much in higher level games.

D Tier – Not worth choosing even when you have no other heroes. Weak and unbalanced.

S Tier

Image Source: Awesome Piece via Twinfinite

Hero ATK Spell PWR Range Movement SPD HP ATK SPD Bardrey 12 5 2 150 150 100% Bardir 20 14 1 150 150 83% Mano 15 40 3 150 150 100% Ian 30 8 3 150 200 100% Luniare 15 15 3 150 150 100% Aenrath 15 35 1 220 200 100% Ren 20 24 1 150 250 100% Kirdan 20 18 1 150 230 100% Rie 15 30 3 150 140 100% Victoria 20 70 1 150 270 100% Mel 30 50 1 150 220 83%

A Tier

Image Source: Awesome Piece via Twinfinite

Hero ATK Spell PWR Range Movement SPD HP ATK SPD Neria 16 15 4 150 140 125% Taesan 30 20 1 150 200 83% Zuo Bai 20 35 1 150 230 125% Haerang 15 15 3 150 140 91% Lily 10 50 2 150 100 100% Mara 13×4 60 1 220 140 100% Tia 20 0 5 150 160 100% Cain 12×2 30 1 220 180 125%

B Tier

Image Source: Awesome Piece via Twinfinite

Hero ATK Spell PWR Range Movement SPD HP ATK SPD Agathe 17 10 2 150 350 100% Aramis 45 70 6 150 150 67% Asiaq 10 70 3 150 140 100% Behemus 13 28 1 150 250 100% Bombie 20 10 3 150 150 100% Cathy 6×2 0 4 150 160 125% Chung Ah 15 16 1 150 250 125% Esthea 30 0 3 150 150 100% Gidnil 15 0 1 150 250 100% Hela 0 30 4 150 130 100% Jol 15 20 1 150 220 100% Mirsyl 16 35 4 150 150 77% Rahawk 15 30 4 150 160 125% Rossette 20 50 1 150 300 77% Shelda 15 50 1 150 220 91% Taebaek 20 10 1 150 280 91% Yeon 15 50 3 150 150 100% Zuo Yun 20 10 2 150 180 125% Zupitere 9 11 3 150 150 100%

C Tier

Image Source: Awesome Piece via Twinfinite

Hero ATK Spell PWR Range Movement SPD HP ATK SPD Alberon 10 40 2 150 120 100% Draco 20 8 2 150 220 100% Hansi 8×2 0 3 150 150 125% Leonhardt 15 15 1 150 300 91% Lyca 20 30 2 150 140 125% Nibella 25 30 1 150 230 100%

D Tier

Image Source: Awesome Piece via Twinfinite

Hero ATK Spell PWR Range Movement SPD HP ATK SPD Daniel 20 20 1 150 250 100% Kanak 15 35 3 150 160 100% Ophelia 18 20 1 150 250 100%

The game gets regular updates so we will try our best to keep this list updated. Meanwhile check out some of our other tier lists such as Honor of Kings hero tier list and Astra Knights of Veda.

