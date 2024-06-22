Defending against enemy invasions is no easy thing, so you will need the best team of heroes at your side! You will need to use your strategic skills to defeat the enemy without losing any heroes. Use our King God Castle tier list below to find out which heroes are best to level up.
King God Castle Heroes Tier List
The King God Castle heroes are rated in tiers from S to D. In the lists below we have every hero plus their base stats.
- S Tier – Most powerful hero and the first ones to pick if you get the chance.
- A Tier – Good balance and decent power. Perfectly good heroes to choose.
- B Tier – Less powerful than S and A tiers but still fairly good if you have none of the other choices.
- C Tier – Good for the early game and easy to unlock early on. They don’t help much in higher level games.
- D Tier – Not worth choosing even when you have no other heroes. Weak and unbalanced.
S Tier
|Hero
|ATK
|Spell PWR
|Range
|Movement SPD
|HP
|ATK SPD
|Bardrey
|12
|5
|2
|150
|150
|100%
|Bardir
|20
|14
|1
|150
|150
|83%
|Mano
|15
|40
|3
|150
|150
|100%
|Ian
|30
|8
|3
|150
|200
|100%
|Luniare
|15
|15
|3
|150
|150
|100%
|Aenrath
|15
|35
|1
|220
|200
|100%
|Ren
|20
|24
|1
|150
|250
|100%
|Kirdan
|20
|18
|1
|150
|230
|100%
|Rie
|15
|30
|3
|150
|140
|100%
|Victoria
|20
|70
|1
|150
|270
|100%
|Mel
|30
|50
|1
|150
|220
|83%
A Tier
|Hero
|ATK
|Spell PWR
|Range
|Movement SPD
|HP
|ATK SPD
|Neria
|16
|15
|4
|150
|140
|125%
|Taesan
|30
|20
|1
|150
|200
|83%
|Zuo Bai
|20
|35
|1
|150
|230
|125%
|Haerang
|15
|15
|3
|150
|140
|91%
|Lily
|10
|50
|2
|150
|100
|100%
|Mara
|13×4
|60
|1
|220
|140
|100%
|Tia
|20
|0
|5
|150
|160
|100%
|Cain
|12×2
|30
|1
|220
|180
|125%
B Tier
|Hero
|ATK
|Spell PWR
|Range
|Movement SPD
|HP
|ATK SPD
|Agathe
|17
|10
|2
|150
|350
|100%
|Aramis
|45
|70
|6
|150
|150
|67%
|Asiaq
|10
|70
|3
|150
|140
|100%
|Behemus
|13
|28
|1
|150
|250
|100%
|Bombie
|20
|10
|3
|150
|150
|100%
|Cathy
|6×2
|0
|4
|150
|160
|125%
|Chung Ah
|15
|16
|1
|150
|250
|125%
|Esthea
|30
|0
|3
|150
|150
|100%
|Gidnil
|15
|0
|1
|150
|250
|100%
|Hela
|0
|30
|4
|150
|130
|100%
|Jol
|15
|20
|1
|150
|220
|100%
|Mirsyl
|16
|35
|4
|150
|150
|77%
|Rahawk
|15
|30
|4
|150
|160
|125%
|Rossette
|20
|50
|1
|150
|300
|77%
|Shelda
|15
|50
|1
|150
|220
|91%
|Taebaek
|20
|10
|1
|150
|280
|91%
|Yeon
|15
|50
|3
|150
|150
|100%
|Zuo Yun
|20
|10
|2
|150
|180
|125%
|Zupitere
|9
|11
|3
|150
|150
|100%
C Tier
|Hero
|ATK
|Spell PWR
|Range
|Movement SPD
|HP
|ATK SPD
|Alberon
|10
|40
|2
|150
|120
|100%
|Draco
|20
|8
|2
|150
|220
|100%
|Hansi
|8×2
|0
|3
|150
|150
|125%
|Leonhardt
|15
|15
|1
|150
|300
|91%
|Lyca
|20
|30
|2
|150
|140
|125%
|Nibella
|25
|30
|1
|150
|230
|100%
D Tier
|Hero
|ATK
|Spell PWR
|Range
|Movement SPD
|HP
|ATK SPD
|Daniel
|20
|20
|1
|150
|250
|100%
|Kanak
|15
|35
|3
|150
|160
|100%
|Ophelia
|18
|20
|1
|150
|250
|100%
The game gets regular updates so we will try our best to keep this list updated. Meanwhile check out some of our other tier lists such as Honor of Kings hero tier list and Astra Knights of Veda.
