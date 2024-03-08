Kaiju No. 8 Release Schedule: Kaiju No. 8 Manga Calendar

Kaiju No. 8 is the manga that’s hyped and primed to be the big new shounen this coming season. Whether you’re looking for the Kaiju No. 8 anime release date or the manga update schedule, we’ve got you covered. Stay up-to-date with the latest Kaiju subjugation quests spearheaded by the Defense Force.

An anime for Kaiju No. 8 has been confirmed, and this announcement was made on August 4, 2022. The Kaiju No. 8 anime will begin airing in Spring 2024 and will be animated by Production I.G. They’re responsible for anime such as The Heavenly Delusion, Kuroko no Basket, Psycho-Pass, and Haikyu!! among others.

Where Can I Watch Kaiju No. 8?

The Kaiju No. 8 anime will broadcast on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. It will also premiere on X (formerly known as Twitter), making it the first anime ever to broadcast on the social media platform. Lastly, the official dubs will be available on the Crunchyroll app and website.

Once the anime starts airing, we’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest Kaiju No.8 episode release dates and schedule.

image via I.G. Productions

The next Kaiju No. 8 manga chapter 104 will drop on Friday 29th March 2024 at around 12am (JST). This means those in the west can expect to read it on Thursday 28th March 2024 at around 3pm (GMT) / 8am (PT) / 11am (ET). Kaiju No. 8 chapters tend to have between 20-30 pages each.

Kaiju No.8 Synopsis

Kaiju No.8 is the story of a world filled with giant monsters called Kaiju. Despite his dreams of joining the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force alongside his childhood best friend, Kafka Hibino is part of the monster disposal unit due to his lack of aptitude and low unleashed combat power with the combat suit.

However, one day on duty he finds himself inexplicably merged with monster cells while saving a coworker and he also manages to retain his humanity. Kafka now has the power to chase his dreams with the incredible power of Kaiju No. 8. However, he must keep his identity a secret, lest he be hunted down and subjugated himself.

Fans of Tokyo Ghoul might find this pattern somewhat familiar. Like Kaneki, Kafka is a human-monster hybrid trapped between the world of Monsters and the human Defence Force.

image image credit: Naoya Matsumoto and Shonen Jumpvia

Where Can I Read Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiji No. 8 currently has 103 manga chapters compiled into 10 paperback volumes for Shonen Jump. You can purchase the official volumes from the Viz Media website. If you want to catch the latest digital release, you can read all the official translations from the Mangaplus app.

Kaiju No.8 Manga Chapter Schedule and Calendar

Kaiju No.8 is a biweekly manga that’s published in Shonen Jump. Here is the current schedule for the release of the Kaiju No. 8 manga chapters in 2024.

Chapter Number Release Date Chapter 104 Friday 29th March 2024 Chapter 105 Friday 12th April 2024 Chapter 106 Friday 26th April 2024 Chapter 107 Friday 10th May 2024 Chapter 108 Friday 24th May 2024 Chapter 109 Friday 7th June 2024 Chapter 110 Friday 21st June 2024

That’s all you need to know about the Kaiju No. 8 anime release and the latest manga chapter release dates. While you’re here, keep up to date with other manga calendars, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.