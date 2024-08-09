Jujutsu Legacy Trello Link (August 2024)

Looking for more information to not lose your way in the world of this Roblox experience? Then you need the Jujutsu Legacy Trello link. In this board, you will find a treasure trove of details about many features of the game that you might not know about. Read on to find out how to access it!

What Is the Jujutsu Legacy Trello Link?

Click here to access the Jujutsu Legacy Trello board. The board has been confirmed to be working as of August 9, 2024.

The board is currently set as public, so you can access it without a Trello account with no issues. If you wish to create a Trello account, though, you can add the Jujutsu Legacy board to your dashboard for quick access, whenever you need it.

What Is On The Jujutsu Legacy Trello Board?

While the board is relatively new, there’s already plenty of useful information to guide your way in the game. For example, there is a whole column about the many bosses in the game, such as Megume and Toji Reincarnation. Each card provides a detailed description of them, with health points, moves, and tips you can use to defeat them more easily.

You’ll find other useful columns such as one about quests, which lists many different missions such as Fly Head (at level 10) and Mushroom (at level 25). You will find the location of said quests, alongside the steps necessary to complete them, plus their rewards. Next to quests, you’ll find Locations with descriptions of the Jujutsu school and Shibuya.

Finally, the other two useful columns are those about the NPCs, with their locations and what you can use them for, and the enemies, such as Feather Curse and Slime Curse. The board is still currently being updated, so it might be worth checking on it every once in a while to find the most recent information.

