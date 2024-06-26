Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Codes (June 2024)

If you’re diving into the latest anime-inspired game, you’re bound to want some Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed codes. It’s an AFK combat game where you play as Satoru Gojo in turn-based fights, gradually upgrading your character as you go.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Codes

Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Codes (Active)

discord30k : 500 Ascension Stones, 8 Advanced Invitation Cards, 600 Diamonds, and 30k Character EXP (New)

: 500 Ascension Stones, 8 Advanced Invitation Cards, 600 Diamonds, and 30k Character EXP JJK666 : 100 Ascension Stones, 100k Gold, 188 Diamonds

: 100 Ascension Stones, 100k Gold, 188 Diamonds JK6666 : 10 Normal Invitation Cards and 100k Gold

: 10 Normal Invitation Cards and 100k Gold Battle999 : 100 Ascension Stones and 100k Gold

: 100 Ascension Stones and 100k Gold CS461 : 2 Advanced Invitation Cards and 100k Gold

: 2 Advanced Invitation Cards and 100k Gold CS724 : 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds

: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds Fans101 : 2 Advanced Invitation Cards, 300k Gold, and 100k Character EXP

: 2 Advanced Invitation Cards, 300k Gold, and 100k Character EXP Fans304 : 100 Ascension Stones, 500k Gold, 288 Diamonds

: 100 Ascension Stones, 500k Gold, 288 Diamonds FANS10000 : 200 Ascension Stones, 5 Advanced Invitation Cards, 500k Gold, and 388 Diamonds

: 200 Ascension Stones, 5 Advanced Invitation Cards, 500k Gold, and 388 Diamonds GPDISCORD20K: 5 Advanced Invitation Cards, 500k Diamonds, 2m Character EXP

Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed

Making use of these codes is a surprisingly complex process, given the game’s popularity. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed on your mobile device.

Play through the tutorial until you have free reign in the game.

Tap your character profile in the top-left corner.

Press System Settings > Pack Exchange.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Exchange.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Codes?

Confusingly, there aren’t many official sources for finding more Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed coupons. Outside of the game’s listing on the App Store and an official website, there aren’t many other sources.

Therefore, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly. We’ll update our list as soon as we spot any new codes, saving you from grinding for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the codes you’re trying to redeem have expired. Since this is quite a hard game to keep tabs on, codes can expire without much prior warning. Therefore, you’ll want to use each code as soon as you spot it.

Alongside that, make sure you’re pasting the code in directly from our list. Since mobile codes can often be case-sensitive and contain formatting quirks like numbers and exclamation marks, any small typo can throw up an error.

